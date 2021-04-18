David Alonso Heads Rookies Cup After 2 From 2 In Portimao

David Alonso snatched the double on the line of Race 2 at Portimão after a nine man Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup classic battle. Daniel Holgado, the 15-year-old Spaniard led out of the last corner but the 14-year-old Colombian was perfectly positioned and stole the win out of the slipstream with Àlex Millan, the 16-year-old Spaniard, on their tail in third.

Alonso did most of the leading after taking over from pole man Diogo Moreira after the 16-year-old Brazilian again made a great start and headed the KTM RC 250 R horde on lap one.

Unlike Race 1, Alonso could not break away but looked cool in front while the pack on his heels fought it out with typical Rookies intensity. David Muñoz just missed the podium with 4th ahead of Matteo Bertelle and Ivan Ortolá. Marcos Uriarte was challenging for the podium, slid off on the last lap but remounted to take 9th

Alonso wins the other way

“It was in incredible, I made a very good race. It was different from yesterday because yesterday I won alone and today I won in a fight to the line. That is very positive for me, to win in these two ways.”

“I made a good start, even better than yesterday. Then the same strategy, I tried to make my pace and go alone but the other riders improved, they were stronger than yesterday and I couldn’t get away.”

“I was still pushing the group because I felt strong and I waited for the last laps. Then in the last five laps I tried to push a little bit more but it was impossible so I maintained there. In the last two laps I tried to be in a good position for the last lap.”

“I could do it because on the last lap I was second and that was perfect. I tried to hold second through the lap and at the last corner I prepared and I passed Holgado.”

“I am super super happy because I learned from last year how to manage the last laps, where to overtake and I felt strong with the bike also, it is an amazing feeling. Now we have to keep working hard in Jerez.”

Holgado a great second

“An incredible race for me today. I did a good job yesterday and Friday and today the bike was good, I am happy for it. Yesterday in the last laps I didn’t have such a good feeling with the bike and the other riders were very fast but today I am happy with the race and the second place.”

Millan moves up to the podium

“It was a very fast race, a very difficult race. In the middle of the race the lead group broke away and I was fighting with the other riders, I pushed, push push and in the last two laps I got up to second and third and I finished third. I want to thank my helper and my mechanics, I am very happy and in Jerez we will fight for more.”

“The conditions were more or less the same as yesterday but with less wind. It was a very fast race, we had a hard fight at the front, we were pushing so much and it was difficult to overtake.”

“It was a good but very difficult race. Everyone is very aggressive but that is normal. Fourth position is good but I want more in Jerez.”

Earlier in the day ex Rookies Pedro Acosta and Raul Fernandez won the Moto3 and Moto2 GPs and Acosta is now the clear leader in the Moto3 World Championship after a 2nd and 2 wins from the first 3 races. Ex Rookies pack the first 5 places in the Moto3 points table.

