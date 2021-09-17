David Muñoz Clinches Debut Pole Position In Misano

The Spaniard will aim to spoil the party as Holgado eyes his first match point.

Avatel Cardoso Racing’s David Muñoz will start from pole position for Saturday’s FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship race at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the young Spaniard cashing in on a drying track in the first of two qualifying sessions before the rain stopped anyone from improving in the afternoon.

Muñoz will line-up on the front row of the grid for the first time in his career on Saturday and will be joined there by David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) and Moto3™ World Championship-bound Australian Joel Kelso (AGR Team).

Fourth on the grid is Asia Talent Team’s Takuma Matsuyama, who continues his fine run of qualifying, outside of the front two rows on the grid on only one occasion in 2021. Fresh from signing a 2022 Moto3™ World Championship deal with his current team, Ivan Ortola will fire his Team MTA KTM from fifth. Rounding out the second row is the Netherlands’ Zonta Van Den Goorbergh; a career-best qualifying for the 15-year-old and Hawkers European Talent Cup graduate.

The third row of the grid is fronted by SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Jose Garcia, but the Spaniard will be hoping for rain on Saturday after topping the wet second qualifying session by a whopping 1.8 seconds. Garcia will be joined on row three by Team Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Diogo Moreira and the Championship leader Dani Holgado (Aspar Junior Team) as the latter approaches match point…

Holgado currently sits 42 points clear of David Muñoz in the standings, meaning the 16-year-old will be crowned the 2021 Moto3™ Junior World Champion if he can extend that lead to at least 51 points. It’s lights out at Misano at 17:15 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday afternoon, so make sure to tune in!

Television networks and media platforms, in Europe and across the world are showing ever-more interest in live broadcasts of FIM CEV Repsol events. You can enjoy the live races via:

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM CEV Repsol news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

Or visit the official FIM CEV Repsol website fimcevrepsol.com/en

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here