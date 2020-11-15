Two wins thanks to the two perfect last corner exits by David Muñoz gave the 14-year-old Spaniard a magic last weekend of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action for 2020. He repassed fellow countryman Daniel Holgado on the charge to the line with Cup winner Pedro Acosta right in their slipstream.

On Saturday, Muñoz had got the better of Iván Ortolá in exactly the same way and with Ortolá crossing the line 10th today Muñoz matched his score in the Cup points table. The 2nd place Cup medal goes to Muñoz as he has 2 wins to Ortolá’s single victory.

Again it was an incredible 11 rider, race long battle for the lead that went on for the entire 17 laps and the top 9 finishers were covered by 1.5 seconds.

David Muñoz

“The last corner was incredible, David came inside and passed but I had the better line coming out just like yesterday. The bike was great today, I felt very confident, we had more grip than yesterday because the track was a bit warmer.”

“I am so happy to take this double victory and second place in the Cup.”

Daniel Holgado

“I’m happy with this last race,” stated the 15-year-old Spaniard. “I had a good feeling for the bike. Late in the race the rear wheel was sliding quite a lot and I had to be a bit careful with that.”

“I tried everything and went for the lead at the last corner. Braked so late inside David to pass him but he just had the drive coming out and there was nothing I could do.”

“I’m happy that I could finish the championship in this way, on the podium and fighting for the win all the way.”

Pedro Acosta

“In the end, after Friday’s crash in Qualifying it was a hard weekend,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard. “The race was so so difficult with the pain in my wrist. In the first 10 laps everything went with the flow, went well. But from lap 10 or 11 it was so so painful.”

“This is racing though and I think that being on the podium like this is the best way to finish the year.”

Iván Ortolá

“I was a bit unlucky in the first laps, in the group and thinking about the situation in the championship,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard who finally crossed the line 10th after a last lap tangle with David Alonso who fell.

“Towards the end I had a bit of trouble braking. The front was moving around a lot but if I braked earlier many riders would pass me so I had to keep pushing and then I was in trouble running wide.”

“Finally I am happy with third position in the championship… but second would be better…. Next year!”

