David Muñoz Over David Alonso In Austrian Rookies Cup Qualifying

An intense Spielberg Qualifying session saw David Muñoz fastest by just 0.026 seconds over Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup points leader David Alonso. Alonso, the 15-year-old Colombian will sit on Pole for Saturday’s race because Muñoz, the Spanish 15-year-old, has a penalty from Sachsenring Race 2.

Boosted by his win in that Race 2 in Germany, Matteo Bertelle, the 17-year-old Italian, is 3rd fastest. Spanish 16-year-old Marcos Uriarte completes the front row of the grid as Muñoz starts at the back and also has a long lap penalty to contend with.

David Muñoz has the pace

“The Qualifying was good for me, also FP1 and FP2, but tomorrow is something different, starting from the back of the grid and the long lap penalty. It will be difficult but I have to do it well for the race and the championship.”

“David Alonso is very strong and we will see how it goes tomorrow. The penalty does make it difficult but that is only for one race and on Sunday I start on Pole.”

David Alonso confident

“Yes I did a good job today, right from the beginning in FP1, working on my own and working on the bike, FP2 it was even better. The Qualifying was not such a good session for us, we were 2nd fastest and it is always hard for me to get Pole position but we have it because of the penalty.”

“So I am happy to be on Pole and I think for tomorrow I am strong for the race and I will do my best. We made a step forward and we are fighting together with David (Muñoz) for the championship so I think I will be fighting with him in the races.”

Matteo Bertelle in great form

“I’m very happy for the Qualifying, I have a good pace also alone. The feeling with the bike is good, I’m happy with the work we did and full gas tomorrow.”

“It’s beautiful to have four races here and I expect that we will have big groups battling at the front so let’s enjoy the races.”

Marcos Uriarte on the front row

“I’m happy with Qualifying, I couldn’t make a perfect lap because there were other slow riders. I’m happy with the setting on the bike and I feel good for tomorrow.”

“It will be difficult to manage because we have 4 races in the same track. There will be a lot of riders in the lead group I think but I can manage a good race.”

Jakob Rosenthaler takes a step forward at home

“The Qualifying was really good, it’s great to be racing here at my home track.” enthused the 15-year-old Austrian. “I could improve again nearly one second over FP2. I am P15 now and really happy. It’s my best Qualifying position this year and so I’m super happy, not just with the position but the gap to the front guys is not as much as in the last races.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

