It was going to take something special to challenge Pedro Acosta and David Muñoz set the fastest ever Rookies Lap of Motorland Aragón to take pole on the KTM RC 250 R. The 14-year-old Spaniard ended the day just 0.089 seconds ahead of the 16-year-old Cup leader with a third Spaniard, 15-year-old Daniel Holgado just 0.085 further back.

David Muñoz very cool

“I’m very happy with the Quali but the track was cold and it was not easy. It is great to get the new record but the race is something different. I hope I can battle with Pedro tomorrow but we will have to see. The bike setting is good but by the end of the session the back was sliding quite a lot so that made things difficult.”

Acosta chilled

“The Qualifying was good because we are in the front row again and that is important for the first lap. I have good, consistent lap times and I hope that tomorrow we can repeat what we did last Sunday,” stated Acosta who dominated from lights to flag.

“For Qualifying the track was a bit cold but I think my bike has the best setting for the race hour when it should be a bit warmer. In Free Practice 1 this morning we tried a little different setting but it didn’t give me a good feeling so we went back. I think we have it right.”

Holgado hottest in FP2

Setting what was at the time the quickest ever Rookies lap of Aragón to top FP2, Holgado completed the front row with a lone lap in Qualifying. “The track condition for Qualifying was difficult but I am very happy with my feeling and the setting of the bike for the race tomorrow. I went out on my own to see what I can do without a slipstream as it might be like that in the race.”

“I think it is possible to race with Pedro this weekend. I will try to not let him get away this time.”

Veijer warming to it

Dutch 15-year-old Collin Veijer jumped into the middle of the dominant Spaniards with a great 4th. “I think we really took a step forward to day. I talked to Dani and really improved my focus, my concentration. It was a mental change really so the Qualifying was perfect. The bike was good but not exactly right and for tomorrow we maybe change the rear slightly but otherwise the bike is great and I am really enjoying it.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 17:10 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 16:00, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

