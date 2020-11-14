

David Muñoz took his first victory in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on the line after a titanic 10 man battle. Iván Ortolá was just 0.040 seconds behind and David Salvador 3rd for an all Spanish podium.

There was drama from start to finish with pole man Daniel Holgado crashing out of the lead early, David Muñoz missed him but Cup champion Pedro Acosta went down.

Those three had looked capable of breaking away but after that no one managed a clear advantage and any of the top 10 might have won on the final lap.

David Muñoz with the perfect drive out of the rough

“I really enjoyed the battle with my mates,” exclaimed the 14-year-old. “It was difficult, the track was slippery but the same for everyone and I kept pushing all the way. I had a great run through the last corner to take the win just before the finish line.”

“The bike was really good and though it will be difficult again tomorrow but the race is a little earlier and the weather forecast is warmer so I hope the track gives more grip.”

Ortolá just couldn’t hold on

“I am very happy with that,” the 16-year-old enthused. “I didn’t make a good start but lap by lap I caught up and in the last few laps I was able to fight for the win. I got in front and closed the door, defended as much as I could but I didn’t make a perfect job of the last corner and David overtook me on the run to the flag.”

“I’m happy that I have moved up to 2nd in the championship and I hope to do well tomorrow. The bike was really great, so much better than last weekend when we did not get any dry practice to sort it out. This weekend we made a great setting.”

Salvador came back perfectly

“I am very happy for this race because after yesterday, getting the long lap penalty I was very upset,” explained the 16-year-old. “I just didn’t see the Red Flag.”

“So I took the long lap at the start of the race, I had worked out in my mind exactly how I would do it and it went perfectly so I could catch up again and get into the lead quite quickly.”

“The pace was very good and I enjoyed it a lot. It was a great battle with David and Ortolá, so many overtakes and an incredible battle with these riders.”

Marcos Uriarte just off the podium

“This weekend I felt very good on the motorcycle,” stated the 15-year-old Spaniard.” Yesterday I crashed in Qualifying, the first lap after we had stopped for the Red Flag so that is why I was only 14th on the grid.”

“Today I pushed so hard but I just missed the podium. The bike was incredible today, I really enjoyed it so tomorrow I hope I can do even better.”

Mario Aji fast again

“I’m not happy with the result but I really had fun in the race, a lot of battles,” enthused the 16-year-old Indonesian. “Maybe in 1 lap, 5 changes of position. It was crazy and I enjoyed it a lot. I made a mistake on the 2nd to last lap and a lot of people overtook so I was back a bit. By then my bike was sliding around a lot, I know the other riders said the same but I had a difficult feeling with the rear tyre in the last laps.”

“This is racing, it is what it is and tomorrow I try to be on the podium. Maybe we will make the bike a little harder on the rear, we will talk about it.”

Pedro Acosta picked up the fallen bike to finish 14th

“Yesterday in the Qualifying I had a crash and I hurt my wrist a bit so I preferred to take it easy and go a bit slower in the early laps,” stated the 16-year-old Spaniard who clinched the Cup last weekend. “But then Holgado crashed, Muñoz (David) braked a little and I touched Muñoz and fell. Nothing to say, this is racing and sure Dani did not want to crash.”

“Tomorrow we will see for the last race.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30 CET, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



