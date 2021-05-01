David Muñoz Wins Sensational Rookies Race 1 In Jerez

A typically fabulous and intense Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Jerez produced victory for David Muñoz over Iván Ortolá and Diogo Moreira. Daniel Holgado had done most of the leading but was wide at the crucial last corner and Cup leader David Alonso crossed the line 6th only to be demoted a place for exceeding track limits on the last lap.

It was a ten man battle for the lead on the KTM RC250 Rs that built in intensity over the shortened 10 lap race following a red flag due to technical issues with the starting equipment.

Holgado was in great form and despite being under incredible pressure and being passed several times the 16-year-old Spaniard seemed to have the answers as fellow countrymen 14-year-old David Muñoz and 16-year-old Ortolá snapped at his heels. Brazilian 17-year old Moreira was equally determined while 15-year-old Colombian Alonso seemed content just to be in a good, top six position ready for a play in the final laps.

As usual at Jerez it did come down to the final corner and the ten riders all elbowing and lunging for the lead with David Muñoz doing the best job and Holgado going from 1st to 4th.

David Muñoz focussed on winning

“I’m very happy for this race and victory, Jerez is my home race. I am ready to try and do the same thing again tomorrow, I know it will be very difficult again but I am very focussed.”

“Today it was a very hard and difficult race, everyone was pushing so hard but I believed I could win it. The bike was great, very happy with that and no need to change anything for tomorrow.”

Ivan Ortolá with a good strategy

“The race was great fun and at the same time very hard. In the first part of the race I was at the back of the group and looking for a strategy for the last laps. In the last two or three laps I managed to get to the front of the group and finally in the last corner I braked very very hard and went for the inside and through to second.”

“I am very happy because in Portimão I suffered a little bit and now in this track it was easier for me to race in the front group.”

“I have a good feeling for tomorrow but in two corners we have to improve a little bit, I have a little movement from the front so we will look at the setting and see if we can improve but even if we don’t change it the bike is very good.”

Diogo Moreira unable to get away

“I am very happy, my second Rookies podium, I enjoyed the battle, in the last lap another rider touched me but that’s the race. I had tried to break away but it was impossible. Tomorrow is another day and another race I will try hard again and see if I can win.”

Daniel Holgado gracious

“It was a difficult race but I am happy for my race and my rhythm, I made good pace every lap. Tomorrow we have another opportunity for the win. At the last corner David was very good, congratulations to him.”

