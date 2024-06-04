Day of frustration at weather hit TT 2024

The weather caused racing to be postponed at TT 2024. The heavy rain forecast for the morning duly arrived. The Clerk of the Course kept the roads open and at noon; having taken advice from the Ronaldsway meteorological team; announced that roads would close at 4.45pm on the mountain section and 6pm on the remainder of the 37.73 mile course.

The shake-down lap for solo machines started at the re-scheduled time of 6.30 and many took the opportunity to look at the track prior to the scheduled 7.40pm start for Supertwins Race 1. The Sidecar crews then had a chance to bed everything in for their second race. Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau were back on track and going well; we shall now have a three way shoot out in Race 2. Rob Handcock / Basil Bevan had problems and turned off at Kirk Michael; whilst Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts were forced out at Milntown.

Many of the solo riders made it known that they did not think that the track was in a safe condition for racing. Gary Thompson took note and called off the race. He was right to hold the shake down laps that had no pressure on them; rather than go straight for a race on a track that would have proved to be unsuitable in places such as Glen Helen and Kerrowmoar. We await details of the revised (again) schedule.