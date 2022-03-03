Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Daytona 200 To Air Live On Motoamerica Live+The Daytona 200, Live From Daytona International Speedway, On March 12 2022

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce the television and MotoAmerica Live+ streaming options for watching the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, March 10-12.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, March 10

Live Coverage

11:20 a.m.      MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins

Friday, March 11

Live Coverage

10:10 a.m.      MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins
4:45 p.m.       MotoAmerica Facebook and YouTube live coverage of the Inaugural Pit Lane Challenge

Saturday, March 12 

Live Coverage

8:50 a.m.        MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins
1 p.m.             Daytona 200 race start on MotoAmerica Live+ and ESPN Latin America Star+

Same-Day Delayed Broadcast

8 p.m.             MAVTV
8 p.m.             MotoAmerica.TV (www.motoamerica.tv)
8 p.m.             MotoAmerica Facebook
8 p.m.             MotoAmerica YouTube

Sunday, March 13

4 p.m.             MTRSPT1

