The Daytona 200, Live From Daytona International Speedway, On March 12 2022
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce the television and MotoAmerica Live+ streaming options for watching the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, March 10-12.
All times listed are Eastern Standard Time
Thursday, March 10
Live Coverage
11:20 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins
Friday, March 11
Live Coverage
10:10 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins
4:45 p.m. MotoAmerica Facebook and YouTube live coverage of the Inaugural Pit Lane Challenge
Saturday, March 12
Live Coverage
8:50 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins
1 p.m. Daytona 200 race start on MotoAmerica Live+ and ESPN Latin America Star+
Same-Day Delayed Broadcast
8 p.m. MAVTV
8 p.m. MotoAmerica.TV (www.motoamerica.tv)
8 p.m. MotoAmerica Facebook
8 p.m. MotoAmerica YouTube
Sunday, March 13
4 p.m. MTRSPT1
