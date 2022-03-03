Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Daytona 200, Live From Daytona International Speedway, On March 12 2022

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce the television and MotoAmerica Live+ streaming options for watching the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, March 10-12.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, March 10

Live Coverage

11:20 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins

Friday, March 11

Live Coverage

10:10 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins

4:45 p.m. MotoAmerica Facebook and YouTube live coverage of the Inaugural Pit Lane Challenge

Saturday, March 12

Live Coverage

8:50 a.m. MotoAmerica Live+ coverage begins

1 p.m. Daytona 200 race start on MotoAmerica Live+ and ESPN Latin America Star+

Same-Day Delayed Broadcast

8 p.m. MAVTV

8 p.m. MotoAmerica.TV (www.motoamerica.tv)

8 p.m. MotoAmerica Facebook

8 p.m. MotoAmerica YouTube

Sunday, March 13

4 p.m. MTRSPT1

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

