Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The organizers of the TT Races have, with a heavy heart issued a statement confirming the sad news that Davy Morgan, 52; from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race at the 2022 Isle of man TT Races. The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone, on the mountain section of the course.

Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race. Today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start. Davy’s career included a 7th placed finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career best finish of 5th in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

Davy has recorded 49 finishes, which include 25 top-twenty finishes. His performances have earned him 14 silver replicas and 30 bronze replicas. His best lap of the Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph, set in the 2010 Senior TT.

The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones and friends.

All involved in racing will echo those sentiments.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security