Death Of Mark Purslow Casts A Cloud Over Tt.

It is with deep sadness that we post below the official press release issued by the organisers of the event. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s family and friends.

The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Mark Purslow, 29, from Llanon, Ceredigion was killed in an incident during the fourth qualifying session of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Ballagarey, before the fourth mile marker, on his third lap of the session.

Mark made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the Lightweight Race on his debut. He graduated to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2017, competing in the Supersport and Lightweight classes – 2022 was his second TT.

Mark was also an experienced classic racer, competing at the Classic TT in 2016, 2018, and 2019, with a best result of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.

Mark had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course at 120.86mph earlier in the session, his first lap in excess of 120mph.

The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Mark’s family, friends, and loved ones.

