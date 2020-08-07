WorldSSP300 action resumes with close times throughout the field as Deroue sets the pace after two practice sessions

FIM Supersport World Championship’s season continued with the Championship heading to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for Round 2 of the 2020 season, the Motul Portuguese Round. The times were topped by Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) with a time set in the first free practice session as he struck first ahead of two races this weekend.

The Dutchman’s time of 1’57.400 was enough to be fastest for the day as he denied Mika Perez (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) top by just 0.006s; showing just how competitive the WorldSSP300 field is throughout the grid. Deroue’s MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT teammates, Jeffrey Buis, Koen Meuffels and Yuta Okaya finished 30th, eighth and 11th respectively.

Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) finished the day in third place, just half-a-tenth behind Deroue, Thomas Brianti (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) was fourth fastest after the two practice sessions, finish about three tenths off the lead pace from Deroue; but still within range of Deroue’s pace with the competitive field. Samuel di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) came home in fifth place with Ton Kawakami (Yamaha MS Racing) rounding out the top six. Everyone in the top six managed to improve their lap times in Free Practice 2, with just Deroue lapping slower compared to Free Practice 1.

Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing by Yamaha WorldSSP300) finished the day classified in seventh place, less than half a second off the pace, despite a crash in Free Practice 2, as the race winner from Jerez continued his front running pace. Meikon Kawakami (Team Brasil 78 AD) was classified ninth with Championship leader Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) rounding out the top 10.

Bruno Ieraci (Kawasaki GP Project) finished the day in 12th place ahead of another winner from Jerez, Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing). Oliver Konig (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) was classified in 14th place after the day’s running with his teammate, Jan-Ole Jahing in 15th. The gap between Orradre and Jahing was just 0.002s; showing how close the field is in WorldSSP300.

Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO), who had shown great pace in the two Jerez races, was classified down in 20th place but within a second of the leading pace. Christian Stagne (Freuedenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) finished the day in 21st place with Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO) in 32nd place after not setting a lap time in Free Practice 2. Jarno Ioverno (Scuderia Maranga Racing) also did not set a time in the afternoon session; the Italian having a fall.

#PRTWorldSBK WorldSSP300 Group A and B combined results

at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – Friday