Flex your creative muscles and #GETDUKED!

KTM is proud to announce the DESIGN YOUR DUKE CONTEST – a Pan-European READY TO RACE challenge to find the best KTM DUKE design amongst all Orange Bleeders. The project is supported by Vectary – an online 3D modeling software – which allows entrants to see their creations come to life in a virtual environment.

DUKE RIDERS STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD

Embracing the colorful KTM DUKE community, KTM offers a chance to rewrite the rulebook with a 100 % original design! The DESIGN YOUR DUKE CONTEST challenges European Orange Bleeders to flex their creative muscles by designing their very own, one-of-a-kind sticker kit to be applied on a KTM 125 DUKE, KTM 390 DUKE, KTM 890 DUKE, KTM 890 DUKE GP or KTM 890 DUKE R.

By following 4 easy steps to enter the contest, everyone with a tablet, laptop, or smartphone can start to create a READY TO RACE sticker kit design and make it come to life using Vectary 3D software.

The rightful owner of the DUKE DESIGNER podium will be chosen by Rok Bagoroš and KTM by the end of June, with the winner taking home a brand-new KTM DUKE, handed over in the hometown of the DUKE family – Mattighofen.

“DUKE riders want to stand out of the crowd, not only with the bike itself but also with the design. As individualization is important, we want to give the DUKE riders the opportunity to rewrite the rulebook with a 100% original one-of-a-kind design – done by themselves! We can’t wait to see the results!” Rok Bagoroš, KTM Factory Stunt Rider and DUKE Ambassador.

The competition takes place from April 21st to June 21st, 2022, with the winner announced on July 21st, 2022.

FROM 2D TO 3D – HOW A DESIGN COMES TO LIVE

A central landing page hosts all the information, rules, design templates, and the central software to render your very own design onto a 3D KTM DUKE model.

To create a unique experience, Vectary have tailored their proprietary 3D Studio App for the KTM DESIGN YOUR DUKE CONTEST as the central design interface to make every DUKE design a personalized experience. The 3D Studio App can be operated intuitively to view the 3D model from all sides and angles. Once happy with the result, entrants can finalize their entry into the contest simply by exporting pictures from the 3D Studio App and posting them on Instagram using the hashtag #DESIGNYOURDUKECONTEST.

“Collaborating with KTM on this project is a creative meeting of the minds. We are opening up the possibilities for design and customization by allowing the motorcycling community to view their creations on a very easily accessible 3D platform. This way, they can focus less on the technical know-how and more energy towards the creative process.” Michal Koor, Vectary CEO

Visit the official DESIGN YOUR DUKE CONTEST website here.

