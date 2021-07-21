GIVI launches the new E198 courtesy interior light accessory for aluminium cases.

The Italian company, specialists in the development and manufacture of motorcycle accessories, have developed a small, highly functional detail for users of their aluminium top cases. In their quest to make life riding on two wheels easier, GIVI’s R&D department are always coming up with new solutions that make the brand the gold standard in their sector. The E198 courtesy interior light is the latest addition to a series of accessories for those who pay attention to smallest details.

GIVI have been marketing some of the best motorcycle gear for over 45 years, and in recent times its development team have gone to great lengths to bring some of their most successful ideas to life. Now the brand has produced a comfortable courtesy light for the interior of their aluminium top cases and suitcases. Powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, the E198 light can also be removed and used as an emergency flashlight.

Especially when travelling on a motorcycle at night or in winter, a lack of light can make it difficult to quickly locate a specific item amongst the luggage or belongings that are carried inside a side or rear case. To solve this problem, the leading firm in the development of motorcycle and scooter equipment presents a light which turns on automatically through the use of a gyroscope, which is activated when the lid is opened, and can be placed inside the case. A lithium battery, rechargeable with the included USB cable, gives it the power for operation.

Offering tremendous functionality, GIVI have made it so that it is possible to remove the accessory if necessary, for use as an emergency flashlight. This great idea, turned into reality, is available for a price of £15.42 + VAT retail.

The customisation of aluminium cases and top-cases is part of GIVI’s DNA; their range of optional accessories expanded over the years and today it features a wide range of items. Along with the courtesy light are backrests, luggage racks, additional handles, a trolley base, a stainless steel water bottle and its holder, extendable internal bags and folding backpacks, straps, internal covers, elastic storage nets and much more.

