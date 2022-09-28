Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motorcycle industry insurance specialist, Devitt, has joined forces with two of the UK’s leading motorcycle safety initiatives, DocBike and BikeSafe, with the shared objective of saving the lives of bikers.

The three organisations have combined their collective knowledge and expertise on the causes of motorcycle accidents to produce a 14-page, pocket-sized booklet entitled Why Motorcyclists Crash and How to Prevent it Happening to You.

On average, six motorcyclists are killed or seriously injured every week in the UK. The new booklet is designed to help motorcyclists understand why those crashes happen, so they can take the preventative measures required to avoid them.

It clearly outlines the six most common causes of motorcycle accidents, as observed by the people who attend crashes and save bikers’ lives. The practical diagrams and easy-to-read advice make this an invaluable resource for all motorcyclists, no matter how experienced.

Why Motorcyclists Crash and How to Prevent it Happening to You will be handed out by DocBike and Bikesafe representatives at their courses and events. Devitt will also be offering a limited number of free booklets to UK training schools for distribution to new riders.

DocBike is a charity putting highly trained trauma doctors or critical care paramedics on two wheels. Working alongside local emergency services, it provides life-saving critical care while helping to prevent crashes from happening in the first place.

BikeSafe is a national police-run motorcycle initiative. It’s aimed at working with motorcycle riders in a relaxed environment to raise awareness of the importance and value of progressing to accredited post-test training.

Ian Mew, Docbike Trustee:

“This leaflet combines decades of experience of attending bike accidents and understanding why bikers crash, alongside knowledge of emergency motorcycle riding techniques and how to be the most skillful rider on the roads. DocBike research shows that up to 80% of biker deaths and serious injuries can be avoided, regardless of fault, by having the sort of awareness that this leaflet brings. We hope that this booklet goes some way to giving bikers the awareness needed to really get the most of out of riding whilst being less likely to crash.”

Tom Warsop, Devitt Marketing Director:

“We’re pleased to collaborate on this project with our existing partners DocBike and BikeSafe. We all share common goals to promote safe riding and ongoing additional training for motorcyclists, so we’re excited about getting this booklet in front of as many motorcyclists as possible.”

Motorcyclists can find the tips and advice provided in the booklet in the following article on the Devitt website: https://www.devittinsurance.com/guides/motorcycle-features/avoid-motorbike-collisions/

Training Schools wishing to stock Why Motorcyclists Crash and How to Prevent it Happening to You can contact Devitt here: https://www.devittinsurance.com/contact-us/

For more information on Devitt visit https://www.devittinsurance.com/

For more information on DocBike visit: https://docbike.org/

For more information on BikeSafe visit: https://bikesafe.co.uk/

