85 prizes for 85 years! Devitt Insurance goes giveaway crazy to celebrate milestone anniversary

Specialist motorcycle insurance provider , Devitt, is celebrating 85 years in business this summer and to mark the milestone anniversary, the company is launching a bumper giveaway with a huge ‘85 prize’ giveaway.

Devitt Insurance Services has partnered with some of the biggest names in motorcycling to put together an impressive prize pool that includes a VIP Superbike hospitality package from SYNETIQ BMW, a pair of the latest-spec Pirelli DIABLO™ ROSSO IV tyres, head-to-toe riding kit from SportsBikeShop.com (inc Alpinestars, RST , Bell and Shark brands), a £250 Bike Shed gift card, Muc-Off cleaning kit and much more.

The ’85 for 85’ giveaway will take place from 20 August until 10 September and can be entered online by visiting www.devittinsurance.com/85 and completing a short entry form. Visitors to the MCN Festival from 4-5 September will also be able to enter on the Devitt stand.

The Devitt story began back in 1936 when the company launched a pioneering scheme to insure motorcyclists direct through motorcycle dealers. The innovation quickly became a success and over the last 85 years, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists find the right insurance for their machine, whether that’s a modified custom bike, an agreed-value classic bike, a sports bike, scooter or a multi-bike collection.

The company has long been actively involved in many aspects of the motorcycling world through sponsorship of racers, race teams and events. From Barry Sheene riding a Devitt Insurance-liveried machine at the 1971 Isle of Man TT, Ivan Lintin winning the Lightweight TT on a Devitt sponsored bike in 2016, to the company’s current flat track team and high-flying BSB team SYNETIQ BMW, Devitt is engrained in the two-wheeled world.

For more information on Devitt’s motorcycle insurance visit: www.devittinsurance.com/motorbike-insurance Or check out our biking community and ‘socials’ at www.facebook.com/keepbritainbiking

