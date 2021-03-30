Devitt Insurance To Help Boost Skills Of Britain’s Bikers As Principal Sponsor Of Bikesafe

Motorcycle insurance specialist, Devitt, is to become the principal sponsor for Bikesafe, the national police-run initiative aimed at improving the riding skills and road awareness of bikers across the UK to reduce motorcycle-related road traffic accidents. Motorcycle insurance specialist, Devitt, is to become the principal sponsor for Bikesafe, the national police-run initiative aimed at improving the riding skills and road awareness of bikers across the UK to reduce motorcycle-related road traffic accidents.

The partnership will see the two organisations work together to encourage all motorcyclists to take part in Bikesafe workshops, which are offered by 33 police forces across the country. All Devitt policy holders will be entitled to a 10% discount on Bikesafe courses, while customers who have completed a Bikesafe course will receive a 10% discount on a new motorbike insurance policy purchased through Devitt directly.

In their current guise, Bikesafe workshops offer a combination of classroom learning with a police officer and an on-road assessment, delivered by a police graded motorcyclist or approved observer. In the near-future, the initiative plans to launch an additional digital offering that will make the workshops more accessible to more people on a more flexible basis.

While the end goal of Bikesafe is to reduce the 60 serious motorcycle-related accidents that happen every single day on Britain’s roads, for the individuals taking part, the aim is to build on existing riding skills and fulfil their potential as a rider in order to get the most out of themselves and their motorcycle.

Both Bikesafe and Devitt Insurance also encourage the crucial continuation of advanced rider training via a range of organisations nationwide that offer post-test instruction – a step that can lead to the additional bonus of further reductions on insurance policy premiums.

For more information on Devitt Insurance Services or to get a quote, visit www.devittinsurance.com

For more information on Bikesafe or to book a workshop, visit www.bikesafe.co.uk

Tom Warsop, Head of Marketing, Devitt Insurance

“Devitt has long been an advocate of post-test training and encouraging motorcyclists to continually improve their riding skills. The new partnership with Bikesafe really underpins that belief. There is nothing but benefit to be found in completing a Bikesafe course and we hope that our existing policy holders and potential new customers take advantage of that benefit.”

Kev Mulligan, National Lead for Bikesafe

“We’re massively grateful for the support that Devitt give us, not just through this key strategic partnership but also in terms of the exposure in front of a wide and varied cross section of motorcyclists. The most common contributing factor to motorcycle accidents is rider error and our aim is to significantly reduce that factor, so the more bikers we can reach with our message the better. We see this as a long term partnership that won’t only benefit Bikesafe and Devitt, more importantly it will benefit the UK’s bikers.”

