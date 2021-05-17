Triumph creates one-of-a-kind custom Thruxton 1200 RS to celebrate the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s (DGR) 10th anniversary.

May 23rd 2021 will mark the 10th-Year anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), and to celebrate this incredible milestone, and the life-changing men’s health causes the DGR was established to support, Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles have created a stunning one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS to be won by a key competition fundraiser.

Reflecting the passion and commitment of DGR riders fundraising worldwide this unique motorcycle will be the first prize for the 2021 DGR Gentlefolk Competition, to reward the fundraiser that unlocks all their badges to enter the competition.

The Gentlefolk Competition is designed to give DGR supporters the chance to win some of the amazing prizes offered. To gain entry, and stand the chance of winning the unique Thruxton RS, fundraisers need to follow these four simple steps to unlock their badges

(full details available on gentlemansride.com)

1. Complete their Profile

2. Donate to their own Profile

3. Complete a Random Donation

4. Raise a minimum of $250 USD

All entrants will receive the 2021 DGR Commemorative Prize Patch, and a single entry into the competition to win the DGR Thruxton RS. Prize winners will be drawn by the DGR when fundraising closes on June 6th, 2021.

This stunning 10th-Year Anniversary Thruxton RS was designed, painted, and customised in Triumph’s UK paint shop, a state-of-the art facility within the factory in Hinckley, where highly trained professionals ensure the highest quality possible on motorcycle schemes, as well

as creating unique hand crafted custom paintwork.

Triumph’s partnership of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride represents one of its most important and longest lasting collaborations, and this unique Thruxton RS showcases Triumph’s commitment and shared passion for the DGR, and the men’s health charities it was set-up to support.

Mark Hawwa, Founder & Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride:

“10 years of riding dapper for men’s health is nothing short of incredible and celebrating that with this one-of-one motorcycle designed in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles is such an exciting way to honour that. This DGR Triumph Thruxton RS will be the key prize of our Gentlefolk Competition; giving every single fundraiser that unlocks their badges in DGR 2021 the chance to win. It’s a piece of DGR memorabilia that brilliantly represents the committed efforts of our dedicated gentlefolk around the world, and the shared passion of our partners, Triumph Motorcycles.”

