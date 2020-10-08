It is hard to find a more suitable title for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will make his return to Gresini Racing for the next two season: the talented and young Italian rider will complete an all-Italian line-up for Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 together with Nicolò Bulega, who is confirmed for 2021.

This is a welcome return to the #GresiniFamily for Di Giannantonio, who was born – sportingly speaking – within the outfit led by Fausto Gresini. He has already spent three consecutive seasons with the team in Moto3 (2016-2018) which culminated in the runner-up spot in his final year – with two wins and twelve podiums under his belt.

Di Giannantonio has already shown he belongs in Moto2 (three podium finishes in less than two seasons) and from next year he will start a new journey aboard the Triumph-powered Kalex machine. His racing number will obviously be 21.

FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“I’m super happy to be back in the team where all started. With Gresini I scored my first points and got my first podiums and wins… Fausto and I got back together, and I think this is an amazing opportunity for both of us as I’m sure we can do great things together in Moto2 next year. I will be with a new team, which is extra motivation for me. We need to do well – if not even better – in Moto2 to then aim at MotoGP which has always been the best possible dream and reward for me. I would like first of all to thank Fausto for this opportunity, my manager Diego Tavano and everyone who’s been by my side all this time.”

FAUSTO GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER

“I’m happy to complete my 2021 team with another Italian rider of incredible talent. Fabio is a rider I know well and one who has done great things with us already. This is a welcome return that will make an all-Italian line-up together with Bulega, something I was aiming at for a long time. Next year’s team is shaping up with the goal to return to the sharp end of the field in the series with two winning riders. Fabio has signed a two-year deal and I’m happy that he can continue to grow with us and with a wide-ranging project.”

