The Spanish rider denied Marc Garcia back-to-back victories, crossing the line with a 3.591s lead.

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) claimed his first WorldSSP300 win by more than three seconds in Race 2. In the closing stages of the race, he managed to break free from the group fighting at the front. “I was fighting in the group in the first five laps, and three laps before the end, I managed to break away,” he explained.

Race 1’s winner Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) claimed second position in Race 2. “Today was completely different than yesterday with many riders trying to fight for top position. My pace was much slower than yesterday. It’s difficult to manage the last part of a race with so many riders,” he said.

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) scored his second podium finish this weekend after another spectacular recovery, as he started from 24th on the grid. “Our goal at the beginning of the weekend was to get some points and we did it with two podiums. Race 2 was more difficult for me. I couldn’t really overtake at the beginning on the straight. The last lap was especially great, I had a great feeling with the bike and could overtake two guys in the straight to finish third.”

Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) finished just outside the podium, missing it by just 0.035s, and a further 0.041s back from second place showing how competitive the field was in Race 2. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) completed the top six in fifth and sixth places respectively.

Alvaro Diaz and Marc Garcia heads to Assen tied with 45 points each. Lennox Lehmann stands in third place in the Championship standings with 32 points claimed in Aragon.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 2

1. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

2. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +3.591s

3. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +3.632s

4. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +3.667s

5. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +3.915s

6. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +3.971s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 1)

1. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (45 points)

2. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (45 points)

3. Lennox Lehmann (GER) KTM (32 points)

