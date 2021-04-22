After the incredibly popular Dealer Demo Day events in 2020, Kawasaki is pleased to announce a brand new run of events for 2021. The twenty date tour takes in authorised Kawasaki dealers across the county, and will give riders the chance to sample an array of 2021 models.

With lockdown relaxing and the summer months around the corner, the Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days tour is the perfect opportunity for motorcyclists to discover the latest 2021 machines. Attendees will be able to book a ride on a wide range of motorcycles, including the Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z900, Z900RS, Ninja 1000SX and Z H2, alongside the all-new Versys 1000 S, Versys 1000 SE, and Z H2 SE.

All test rides must be booked in advance with the relevant dealer, and each event will be following strict and up-to-date COVID-19 government guidelines to ensure the safety of attendees and staff. The full calendar is available below, with more dates to be announced soon.

Derby Kawasaki – Sunday 23rd May

Wigan Kawasaki – Saturday 29th May

The Potteries Motorcycles & Scooters – Saturday 5th June

Greenham Kawasaki – Saturday 12th June

Bridge Motorcycles – Sunday 13th June

Colchester Kawasaki – Saturday 19th June

Robinsons Rochdale – Saturday 3rd July

KD Motorcycles – Sunday 4th July

Clay Cross Kawasaki – Saturday 10th July

Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki – Saturday 17th July

Wheels Motorcycles Peterborough – Saturday 24th July

Northampton Moto – Saturday 31st July

Chris Walker Kawasaki – Saturday 7th August

Derby Kawasaki – Sunday 8th August

Fowlers of Bristol – Saturday 14th August

Wheels Motorcycles Leicester – Sunday 15th August

Millenium Motorcycles – Saturday 21st August

M&P Kawasaki – Monday 30th August

A&D Motorcycles – Saturday 18th September

Laguna Motorcycles – Saturday 25th September

Booking will go live shortly, with more information available at http://bit.ly/2021DemoDays.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“Our Dealer Demo Days events last year were a huge success, with hundreds of bikers across the country visiting their local Kawasaki dealer to enjoy the chance to ride the latest models. Since then, we’ve been inundated with requests if it was running again for 2021, so we’re very pleased to confirm the first 20 dates.

Each event will showcase a wide array of machines, from the exhilarating mid-capacity Ninja 650 to the supercharged Z H2 SE, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

