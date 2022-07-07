Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

THE biggest motorcycle autojumble in the south of England is back this September with a fresh hoard of motorcycling treasures just waiting to be discovered – everything from tyres to tinware and engines to oil will be available at fantastic prices.

The Eurojumble takes place at Netley Marsh, near Southampton on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10 attracting thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts for two days of bikes, bargains and banter.

If you’re looking for that elusive part, piece or spare to purchase for your next project, you will find a huge selection of traders’ wares to explore and admire.

If you have some pre-loved biking possessions in need of a new home (or to make space in the garage for even more projects!), you can book one of our garage clear-out plots on the Saturday for just £20!

Tickets for Friday cost £9 in advance or £12 on the day. For the Saturday it’s £6 in advance and £7 on the day. Camping passes are available too, allowing you to stay from Thursday through till Sunday morning for only £30 per pitch. Car parking is free for all visitors.

Secure your e-ticket for the event or book your plots now at www.netleymarsheurojumble.com or call customer services on 01507 529529.

