Named after the 15th century explorer John Cabot, this new leather jacket from Weise is built to last a lifetime’s journeys of discovery on two wheels.

Made from tough natural 1.2mm-1.4mm cowhide, the Cabot has a luxurious waxy finish that makes it feel soft and supple.

Padded arm detailing and YKK vintage-styled zips throughout create a classic look and add to the sense of quality.

Inside is a thoroughly modern 120-gram thermal quilted liner, running all the way down each sleeve, to keep you snug on chilly days. It is removable and leaves behind a textile inner lining to make getting in and out of the jacket on warmer days a doddle.

CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour comes as standard, and there is a short connection zip on a comfort stretch panel, so the jacket can be firmly fastened to riding jeans.

Comfort is further enhanced by the Neoprene-trimmed collar and, with three external pockets and three more inside, there are plenty of places for everyday essentials, like phone, wallet and keys.

The Weise Cabot leather jacket comes in black in sizes S-4XL (UK 40”-50” chest) and retails at £339.99 including VAT.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for full specifications and dealer list.

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

or head to the official Weise website weiseclothing.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

