KTM’s expanding worldwide production network has given the travel segment the juiciest ‘throwback’ with the reinvigoration of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE: the original searing combo of torquey power, lithe handling and utter versatility, refreshed for 2023.

In 2018 the bike set the standard for a mix of energising performance and empowerment. It defined the midweight motorcycling travel sector, a niche created by KTM. Riders could gas the KTM 790 ADVENTURE across either tarmac or the trail with utter commitment and confidence, knowing they would have the goods and specifications to overcome a wide range of conditions or landscapes. Come 2022 and there was momentum for an overhaul of this ideal ‘first taste’ foil, for people curious or craving for adventure.

The 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE was re-designed and redrafted in Mattighofen, Austria, while production will be carried out to the highest standard by KTM’s close and potent partner, CFMOTO, in their first-class facilities in China. The process will be supervised by KTM staff on the ground. The transcontinental cooperation is not the first for KTM and will ensure the adventure spirit can feed directly into the furthest corners of the globe.

The initial KTM 790 ADVENTURE twin cylinder LC8c motor was memorable for the torque and responsiveness, as well as the remarkable feeling of inertia it provided. For the bike’s comeback, KTM wanted even more ‘rideability’ from the LC8c that still pumps out 95 hp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm at 6,500 rpm, while implementing the relevant tweaks required to meet Euro 5 emissions targets.

The 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE is now more stable at constant speed and has gained more cornering poise thanks to a 20% increase of rotating mass; an alteration that hasn’t compromised the highly rated agility of the motorcycle, while reworked throttle bodies bring a cleaner and more efficient connection due to the enhanced combustion. The ‘knock control’ sensor allows for a higher state of ignition and better capacity for low octane fuel; a reassuring characteristic to cope with different fuel qualities found while travelling. A reconfigured optional Quickshifter+ enables faster shifting, which can be heard through the very latest exhaust system, updated catalytic converter and pre-muffler. This catalogue of modifications ensures this vibrant generation of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE will be an impeccable choice for both urban adventures and venturing further afield in equal measure. The 9,300 mile service intervals remain.

The dependability of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE is hiked thanks to its reworked Power Assist Slipper Clutch and new friction plates, and the engine breathes freer through a new airbox. The new model also benefits from the latest 6D sensor, otherwise known as the Inertia Management Unit, that can be found on its larger siblings, including the KTM 890 ADVENTURE and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE models. This sophisticated device informs the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control and other aspects such as ABS, Motor Slip Regulation and the administration of Ride Modes. In terms of features, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE holds very similar billing to its larger sibling, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE. ABS programmes now automatically switch between the Ride Modes, removing the need for more configuration. KTM has installed an innovative ‘DEMO’ function on the 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE, allowing owners to trial the full package of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km (930 miles) before deciding which settings they decide to purchase.

Refined feeling comes from the 2023 spec 43 mm WP APEX Suspension 200 mm travel fork, with the same allotment for the shock, which features adjustable preload. The construction of the CroMo frame, in which the engine is used as a stressed member, guarantees a robust and stiff constitution for pillion and load-carrying as well as clever positioning of the rear shock for a low seat height (840 mm).

A 20-litre tank and potential 450 km (279 mile) range broadens the horizons of even the hardest adventure rider. For all the time spent in the comfy 2-piece saddle (PowerParts single seat and heated units available), the 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE provides even more concessions to the eager traveler.

The tank follows the flow and lines of the bike where a new front mask gives way to an integrated fairing. The bodywork still permits prime contact for rider stability and control, along with being bolstered for the addition of mounts and other GPS devices. A new larger, taller screen provides more wind protection. Full LED lighting illuminates the way, while the 5″ TFT is brighter and more visible as it reacts to ambient lighting. A redesigned menu system and new infographics offer faster and easier customisation and syncing the KTMConnect App will now lead to even more navigational and travel options, such as profiling the ‘top ten’ calls and contacts, and adjusting the parameters of turn-by-turn guidance on the go.

As with the its larger capacity siblings, the KTM PowerParts range is plush with KTM 790 ADVENTURE components for aesthetic add-ons or extra protection, although a lightweight aluminium engine protector is fitted as standard as an extra defence. The plastics (injected moulded with graphics for more resistance) have also been reshaped to guard the seat and fuel tank against unwanted knocks.

The 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE comes into two dynamic and eye-catching colourways to mark the ‘second coming’, whilst maintaining the distinctive, signature KTM ADVENTURE looks.

2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE Highlights:

// Superb performance and technical specifications in its segment

// Austrian created and designed, Chinese-built to the highest production standards

// Bodywork and ergonomic refinements for same unbeatable handling

// EURO 5 emissions ready LC8c engine with more rideable power

// New screen, front mask, 5” TFT display with redesigned menu system

// New PIRELLI SCORPION STR tyres with large tread blocks for more offroad focus

The 2023 KTM 790 ADVENTURE will be available from April 2023, pricing to be confirmed.

