Distinctive New Colour Options For The Tiger 900 And Tiger 850 Sport

Responding to customer requests for more distinctive and sophisticated Tiger colour options, Triumph introduces, for model year 2023, a new and exciting range of colours for the Tiger 900 line-up and the Tiger 850 Sport.

Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro

Caspian Blue & Matt Graphite NEW

Pure White

Sapphire Black

Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro

Sandstorm NEW

Matt Khaki Green

Pure White

Tiger 850 Sport

Graphite & Baja Orange NEW

Graphite & Caspian Blue

Graphite & Diablo Red

Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro

For model year 2023, Triumph’s award-winning road-focused adventure line-up, the Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro, both come in three colours, including the current Sapphire Black, and sophisticated Pure White options, plus a distinctive and contemporary new Caspian Blue and Matt Graphite scheme.

The striking new scheme features a Caspian Blue tank, seat panel, beak, tank end panel, and front mudguard, matched with Matt Graphite radiator cowls.

Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro

For model year 2023, the incredibly capable all-terrain Tiger 900 Rally and range-topping Rally Pro, both come in three colours, including the sophisticated Pure White, a signature Matt Khaki Green with white frame, plus a stunning new Sandstorm scheme.

The new Sandstorm paint scheme features a Sandstorm fuel tank, beak and seat panel with a Matt Jet Black tank end panel and radiator cowls.

Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph’s adventure all-rounder, the Tiger 850 Sport comes, for model year 2023 comes in three distinctive colours, including a contemporary Graphite and Caspian Blue scheme, and the Graphite and Diablo Red scheme, plus a bold new Graphite and Baja Orange option, featuring Graphite fuel tank and seat panel, and striking Baja Orange front mudguard, beak, tank end panel and radiator cowls.

