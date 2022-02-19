Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

It’s tight at the top as Moto2™ get testing underway in Portugal.

Day 1 of the official Moto2™ and Moto3™ test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve saw Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) make a late lunge to the top in the intermediate class, the Brit ending the day 0.075 ahead of Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40). Almost as close was Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), only another four thousandths in arrears. Only a few more thousandths behind came his teammate, reigning Moto3™ World Champion Pedro Acosta, with last year’s rookie sensation maintaining that moniker as he moves into the intermediate class…

Then came a small gap back to Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as the number 6 ended the day 0.265 off Acosta, heading up another group of incredibly tight laptimes. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) were up next, with Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) just 0.002 off Arenas. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) took P9, with Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up Racing) taking tenth.

The likes of Fernandez, Acosta, Ogura, Beaubier and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing) didn’t head out in the final session and with lap times only a second off the pole record already, how much more will get pulled out the locker on Day 2?

Testing resumes tomorrow, so check out motogp.com and social media to keep up with all the action from the Algarve!

Moto2™ TOP THREE – DAY 1

1 Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) – Kalex – 1:43.169

2 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – +0.075

3 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.089

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security