Dixon heads two Boscoscuros with quite an advantage as Ogura suffers a tough day on the timesheets.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) dominated Friday in Australia, pulling out nearly four tenths ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp), with the Boscoscuro duo completing the top three. Lopez, however, was also given a Long Lap for the race after causing a crash in FP1 with Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).

Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped FP1, and he ends the day in P7 overall – with key rival Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) struggling to P17 on Friday.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was fourth quickest, ahead of a fast Friday for Sam Lowe (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) as the Brit continues his comeback from injury. Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) slots into sixth ahead of Fernandez. Buriram podium finisher Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2™) was eighth, with Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) completing the top ten, the former despite a crash in FP2, rider ok.

Moto2™ head back out to decide the direct entrants to Q2, which currently doesn’t include Ogura, at 10:55 (GMT +11), before qualifying from 15:10.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – Kalex – 1’33.767

2 Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpedUp) – Boscoscuro – +0.382

3 Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpedUp) – Boscoscuro – +0.461

