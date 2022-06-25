Dixon Snatches Pole By Just 0.011, Arenas Splits The Brits

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Brit beats teammate Arenas to the top by 0.011, with Lowes third just 0.020 further back.

Jake Dixon took a fabulous Moto2™ pole position in an unbelievably close Q2 at the Motul TT Assen, beating teammate Albert Arenas by 0.011 seconds in a GASGAS 1-2, with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) each only 0.020 seconds in further arrears. Ogura is in prime position, with Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) only 11th on the grid after a crash and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) down in ninth.

Lowes took over top spot with a 1:36.767 with just over five minutes remaining, before Arenas clocked a 1:36.747 in the final three minutes. Ogura then threatened to take over when he moved onto the provisional front row with a 1:36.787, and that was still the top three with the chequered flag out. But then Dixon shot through to take a second career pole position, completing that incredibly tight top four.

Behind the top quartet comes Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors Speed Up) on a 1:36.842, with Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) sixth thanks to his first flying lap time. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) is head of the third row despite being only 0.148 seconds off the top, the American set to start seventh, with Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) eighth for his home race.

Fernandez will be looking for a way through from ninth, with Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) completing the top ten just ahead of Vietti. The Italian was sixth-fastest on a 1:37.085 when he lost the front at Ossebroeken before the halfway mark. and was ultimately shuffled back to 11th.

Some more big news saw Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), who is fourth in the World Championship for now, withdraw after FP3 due to his broken nose and persistent nosebleeds.

Will we see a new Championship leader by the end of the weekend? Can Dixon become a Moto2™ race winner? After the Sunday morning Warm Up session, we will get our answers from 12:20 (GMT +2)!



Moto2™ FRONT ROW

1 Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – Kalex – 1’36.736

2 Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – Kalex – +0.011

3 Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – Kalex – +0.031



Jake Dixon: “Really good, considering we’ve been struggling all weekend, to get the pole position in qualifying is a nice surprise but the team has worked all weekend. They’ve done an amazing pit stop for the last part of the qualifying, like a Formula 1 stop before going out of the pit lane. They gave me one lap, I knew they performed in the pit lane so I had to perform on the track. It was a massive team effort, you cannot go racing without your team, they pull me out when I’m down. Now we are smiling and enjoying it!”

