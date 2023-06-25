Dixon takes first Grand Prix victory at Assen

The Brit takes to the top step for the first time after fending off Ogura and Acosta in a memorable showdown at Assen.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar M2) is now a Grand Prix winner! The British rider converted some serious form into a maiden win at the Motul TT Assen, getting the better of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) late in the race. Ogura was back on the box after taking a step back into the frontrunning postcodes we’ve seen him challenge before, and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed the podium after an eventful journey into third.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) took the holeshot from pole and Ogura jumped Dixon off the line, with the Brit slotting into third and that trio then immediately getting the hammer down. But Acosta was on the move, picking his way past his teammate, Albert Arenas, and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) to get into clear air and then chase them down.

It became a quartet as Dixon stalked Ogura and got past, then Lopez, and the Brit then made a move stick at Turn 1 to take over. Ogura then shoved his way past Lopez and the even Spaniard dropped behind Acosta not long after, before then Dixon then headed wide and gave up the lead dropping to third.

Ogura led Acosta led Dixon, but the next to suffer a moment was Acosta as the Spaniard was forced into a save at the Geert Timmer chicane, heading wide and letting Dixon back through. At that moment, it seemed Ogura had checked out in the lead too – over a second clear and on fine form. It was a reset, reload, and gear up for seven laps to go for those on the chase.

That’s what Dixon did, and when the Brit struck at Turn 1 it was a slightly brutal move – one he apologized for as his bike got sucked in – but he made it stick. And then he kept it clean to the flag for that fabulous first Grand Prix win, and in convincing style.

Ogura may well not have taken that win but after a stunning weekend running back at the front, the second place is a great sign for last year’s title challenger after an injury-hit start to 2023. And Acosta, on a tougher weekend, kept himself on the podium – despite some late drama.

After an adventurous start, the number 37 was then also hit with a Long Lap after that moment and subsequent shortcut at Turn 17. And when he complied, it was on the limit. Just on the white line as he caned it round, it was deemed completed and he took that all the way to another podium – but it still wasn’t plain sailing. A late race charge from Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) saw him glued to Acosta into the final chicane on the final lap, and the two had a drag race to the line, just won by the number 37 by hundredths.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) was only a few tenths behind in fifth, with Lopez fading to sixth – just ahead of Arbolino. Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Arenas and Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), the latter despite a Long Lap, completed the top ten in a close trio.

That’s all she wrote at Assen, and Dixon leaves the track on top of the world just in time for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix next time out. The top two? The lead for Arbolino is just eight points over Acosta heading into the summer break… so make sure to come back for more from Silverstone!



Moto2 Top 4 – Race Result – Dutch GP

1. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 35’43.411

2. Ai OGURA – JPN – IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia – +1.334

3. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +4.448

4. Fermín ALDEGUER – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +4.487

11. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +15.964

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

Moto2 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Dutch GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 148pts

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 140pts

3. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 104pts

4. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 92pts

8. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 58pts

33. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 0pts

