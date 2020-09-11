Documentary starring Ewan McGregor would take motorcycle industry into another level

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman made two documentaries Long Way Around and Long Way Down about their travels with motorcycles. The title of the new documentary is Long Way Up since the couple rides from the capital of Tierra del Fuego Ushuaia in Argentina, which is the southernmost point of South America, to Mexico. The pair rides 13,000 miles, crossing 13 countries in 100 days. The fascinating thing about this documentary is that McGregor and Boorman ride Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles instead of all-terrain ADV. David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, the directors of the film, will follow McGregor and Boorman with trucks and SUVs powered with batteries made by Rivian. Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Chile, and Mexico are just a couple of countries they will cross.

Motorcycle industry is getting deserved recognition

The Long Way Up’s Electric Adventure Concludes In L.A

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman with the crew of Long Way Up had a private wrap-up party at the Harley Davidson center in LA after finishing the shooting. Some people did not welcome the idea of the pair to switch to electric motorcycles. However, it gives the film a different twist and is a good promotion for the Harley Davidson electric bike as well as generally for the electric bikes. Apparently, Charley Boorman said that the charging process was not all that bad. They managed to charge their bikes from the local population throughout South America and once they crossed the border between the US and Mexico they managed to cover 300 miles a day because it was easier to charge the bikes fast in the United States. How the pair decided on the route, the countries, and everything else we will probably find out from the movie that will arrive on Apple Tv September 18th.