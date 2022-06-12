Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

Aegerter made it a double win with Race 2 victory despite a challenge from Baldassarri.

This seventh consecutive win means he became the first rider to have at least seven wins in two different seasons.

The reigning WorldSSP Champion consolidates his Championship lead as he now has a 54-point advantage over Baldassari.

“I got pole position and won both races and I had a very fast lap time with a new lap record. It wasn’t easy, I needed to fight very hard. Today, Baldassarri had a very strong pace, every lap in the 1’38s so this was very difficult to manage, also with the track temperature. In the end, it was very close, and I could take the victory in the last lap and I could take 25 points. It’s amazing to make seven wins in a row. We got a lot of important points for the Championship.”

P2 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

Baldassarri was denied a home win when Aegerter made his move on Lap 17 at Turn 11.

He took his fifth second place and seventh podium of the 2022 season.

He remains second in the Championship standings with 141 points.

“Today I was hoping, and very close, to win again. It was easier than yesterday with my pace and my race overall. We had a great rhythm until the end. We didn’t do mistakes. And when we started making mistakes because I had some downshifting issues with five laps to go and Aegerter passed me to take the win. I can’t wait for the next races but we need to keep improving.”

P3 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Despite having taken the lead at the start of the race, Bulega dropped down to finish third.

He claimed his fifth third position of the season, whist it was Ducati’s 20 th podium in WorldSSP.

podium in WorldSSP. Bulega stands in third place in the Championship standings, 37 points behind Baldassarri.

“I had a good race, we had a good pace. We struggled a bit more compared to yesterday because it was hotter today and we are struggling a bit more with higher temperatures. Unfortunately, at Turn 4 on the first lap I nearly crashed. I lost a lot of time and was seventh or eighth. Then I managed to recover. I enjoyed the race because I made some overtakes. Anyway, another podium is a good place. I’m happy. Thanks to my team because they did an amazing job all the weekend.”

Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) claimed his best WorldSSP result with fourth place after battling up the field from ninth on the grid. This also marks Triumph’s best result of the 2022 season since returning to the Championship. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) completed the top six in fifth and sixth place respectively.