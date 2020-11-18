Dominique Aegerter will join NTS RW Racing GP for the last race of the 2020 season, in Portimao. The Swiss rider came into action for three races earlier in the season. Piotr Biesiekirski will not take part in the season-ending Grand Prix of Portugal.

“We are pleased to have Dominique back with us for this final race of the season”, says NTS RW Racing GP team manager Jarno Janssen. “He knows the bike and the track, just like Bo Bendsneyder does. This Friday we have extra track time to get acquainted with the Portimao track on a Moto2 bike.”

Dominique Aegerter from his part is happy too with the chance to ride the NTS at the exciting Portimao track. “It’s nice to be part of the team once more. I know the bike, the track and the team, I’m fit and ready to race. I’ll try to give my 100 percent, a nice result like in Austria and to give the team useful input and information. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Piotr Biesiekirski made the decision to focus on his near future in the European Moto2 Championship and will therefore not take part in Portugal. “Making my Moto2 World Championship debut this year was a great honour and a phenomenal lesson”, says Biesiekirski. “I’d really like to thank NTS RW Racing GP as well as the organisers for their trust and this great opportunity. I have chosen to focus all my efforts on fighting for the best possible positions in the European Moto2 Championship next year which, I hope, will allow me to return to the World Championship full time in 2022.”

NTS RW Racing GP team manager Janssen respects the decision of Biesiekirski. “We would have loved to end the season with Piotr but I respect his decision, also looking at his future goals which are very important, to prepare himself for a new season next year. It will be a very important season for him. I’m sure that he’ll be able to show his potential and the learning curve he had over last seven GP’s he was with us. It will be important for Piotr to continue that learning curve in the European Moto2 Championship and be able to fight for the victory and this for sure will guarantee him the possibility to come back to the World Championship in 2022. We wish to thank Piotr for his effort and wish him all the best.”



