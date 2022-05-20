Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Reigning WorldSSP Champion Dominique Aegerter topped the timesheet on Friday at Estoril.

Setting his fastest time in the afternoon session, Aegerter was the only rider of the grid lapping in the 1’39s bracket.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was second at the end of Friday, 0.555s behind Aegerter. The Italian rider was unable to improve his best time in the afternoon session. In third place is Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha), finishing 0.140s behind Baldassarri. Cluzel’s teammate Andy Verdoia was fourth, although he was running in second place for the majority of FP2.

Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) completed the top six in fifth and sixth place respectively. Third in the Championship standings, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) finished Friday in seventh place.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’39.806s

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.555s

3. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.695s

4. Andy Verdoia (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.731s

5. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) +0.801s

6. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.952s

