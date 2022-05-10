Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The MotoGP™ Pick & Play game brings fans into the action on one of the world’s largest social networks.

A new game for MotoGP™ fans is launching in 2022: MotoGP™ Pick & Play! MotoGP™ Pick & Play will launch exclusively on Facebook and will be available to play free worldwide on mobile devices.

MotoGP™ Pick & Play allows fans of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship to get involved in the action by choosing which rider, in a weekly battle, will finish ahead. Playing for fun (and glory!), each face-off tests fans’ knowledge of the sport, with two riders put up in head-to-heads in each Grand Prix. The player just needs to choose which rider they think will finish ahead, and there are some interesting choices for the first round at Le Mans:

Home hero Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) vs Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder

Jerez winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) vs 2020 Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

Reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) vs Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) vs Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

Eight-time Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) vs Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira

The battles will change for each race weekend, with the first choices based on the Championship standings. But the possibilities don’t stop there, with inter-team battles, national showdowns and more on the horizon in future. Fans can also create their own leagues in MotoGP™ Pick & Play, testing their skills against each other to see who comes out on top over the course of the season – and in the rankings each week.

Head to www.facebook.com/fantasy_games/motogp on mobile devices to find out more and get involved in MotoGP™ Pick & Play, with the first battles of the season just around the corner for the SHARK Grand Prix de France!

