This weekend also sees the return of Andrea Dovizioso to the MotoGP™ grid as the Italian gets back on track and debuts with Petronas Yamaha SRT. He sat down with the press on Thursday, here are some key quotes!

Andrea Dovizioso: “I said I wasn’t going to retire because I wanted to race in motocross haha. I wasn’t worried at the end of last year, I knew what I wanted, and if something crazy happened or important doors opened, I was open to consider it, and motorsport is like that. It happened. If this hadn’t happened maybe it would be hard, but I didn’t leave the situation in a worried way or angry, just relaxed and doing what I like at home.

“But you know what happened this year, and I’m really happy to be here in this situation. For sure it’s not the best to start in the race weekend, because after right years with the same bike, it will take time. But on the other side I’m lucky because I’m able to do five races and two tests before next season, that’s what I’m looking for so I’m happy about that.”

On testing for Aprilia:

“I was very happy to do some tests with Aprilia, I think it was nice to do that for both of us. And it went well, I had chance to ride a MotoGP bike, and I was able to give some feedback because the relationship and atmosphere was good. But I knew what I wanted, something impossible at the start of the season, but it’s happened. I’m lucky and happy.”

On Maverick’s exit:

“Everybody was surprised, nobody knows the details. It was a long relationship and a lot of things have happened, but we don’t know it all. So it’s a big surprise, to end the contract but especially during the season.”

What is he expecting from the 2019 bike now, and then the 2022 factory bike?

“I can’t know how strong the bike is for the next five rounds, and I’m not worried about that. First because I don’t have to fight for anything in the Championship and the results. The important thing for our deal was to have a factory bike for next year, factory support, and we achieved that. The important thing this year is to feel good on the bike position wise, and to understand the bike. For sure I’ll have to ride in a very different way to the previous one, so it will take time, it will take time first for the position. I’m a bit more worried about that at the beginning than the bike, after that once I feel comfortable with the position I can start to push and give my feedback. MotoGP now, I think for a few reasons, is very tight. The last rider is very fast and close to the first, speed wise, so it’s very difficult. But I know that and I’m not worried about that at the moment, I don’t have to be worried.”

