Vodafone McLaren Mercedes Formula One test driver and Mercedes-Benz DTM pilot Gary Paffett is the latest guest to be confirmed for Europe’s largest motorsport show, Autosport International.

One of the UK’s top drivers and the first Brit to win the prestigious DTM title, Paffett joins a host of motorsport personalities on Saturday 11 January at Birmingham’s NEC for Autosport International, which takes place on 9-12 January 2014.

A seasoned racer, Paffett’s motorsport credentials include winning the acclaimed McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award in 1999, followed by success in British Formula 3 National Class and the German Formula 3 Championship.

Having graduated to German touring car series DTM, Bromley-born Paffett has become one of its most successful drivers, finishing second in his debut season before taking the title in 2005. Having just missed out on the title three times since, Paffett will return to DTM for the 2014 season in the EURONICS-sponsored Mercedes AMG C-Coupé after a sixth-place finish in this year’s standings.

Alongside his touring car achievements, Paffett is one of the longest serving test drivers in Formula One, having worked with McLaren on its F1 development programme since 2006.

“Autosport International has always marked the start of the motorsport season for me and I’m looking forward to meeting fellow racing enthusiasts and drivers, as well as taking a look around the halls to see what we can expect next year,” said Paffett. “With the UK no longer on the DTM calendar, it’s a great opportunity to catch-up with the fans.”

“As someone trusted to assist McLaren’s development programme, Gary’s talent both on the track and when preparing for it is evident,” said Ian France, Autosport International Show Director. “We look forward to welcoming him at the show, where he will answer fan questions on home soil.”

Paffett will attend Autosport International on Saturday 11 January, joining a host of personalities from the sport, including John Surtees, Martin Brundle and new Sauber signing Adrian Sutil from the world of F1, Le Mans legends Tom Kristensen and Allan McNish, as well as current British Touring Car Champion Andrew Jordan.

Adult tickets are now available from £31 and children’s tickets from £20. For more information about the show, visit www.autosportinternational.com.