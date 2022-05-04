Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati and Audi together in Sardinia with DesertX and RS Q e-tron for a special event.

The most highly anticipated motorcycle of 2022 and the most surprising rally prototype met in Sardinia for a special event organized in partnership by Ducati and Audi. The new Ducati DesertX and the Audi RS Q e-tron took centre-stage in the first test reserved for the international media, which could also count on the presence of Danilo Petrucci, winner of a stage of the Dakar 2022, and the official Audi drivers/co-drivers Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz.

To celebrate this event, the Centro Stile Ducati has created an exclusive livery for the DesertX inspired by that of the RS Q e-tron. This special bike was ridden by Petrucci, who put on a show together with the Sainz/Cruz pairing on a technical off-road track.

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: “When we saw the RS Q e-tron for the first time, we couldn’t help but imagine it in action among the dunes and rocks together with the DesertX. This event gave us the opportunity to do so and so we decided to create an exclusive livery, inspired by the colours and graphics of the Audi prototype. Seeing cars and motorcycles together off-road is truly a great show. The collaboration between the two brands and between their respective Design Centers is strong and important“.

The DesertX is the model with which the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer enters the mid-displacement enduro segment. The bike is designed to tackle the most demanding off-road and for this reason it is equipped with a 21″ front wheel, 18″ rear wheel, long suspension travel and ample ground clearance. Powered by the 11° Testastretta engine , DesertX guarantees a comfortable, easy and safe ride on every type of journey thanks to the attention paid to ergonomics, careful aerodynamic study and advanced technological equipment.

The safety and performance of the new Ducati model are also guaranteed by the electronic systems, which represent the state of the art in terms of riding assistance. There are 6 Riding Modes available on DesertX (two of which are intended for off-road use: Enduro and Rally), and they work in combination with the 4 Power Modes that modify the power and responsiveness of the engine.



The RS Q e-tron is Audi’s rally prototype to tackle the desert and embodies the purest efficiency. The innovative electric drive with high voltage batteries and energy converter pushes the limits of what is possible. The RS Q e-tron made its debut in the 2022 Dakar Rally last January and impressed with four stage victories, while in March it achieved his first overall victory at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi factory driver driver Carlos Sainz underlined the importance of the model for the motorsport program of the German manufacturer: “What Audi has achieved with this concept is technically unique and a real benefit for us drivers. The event in Sardinia was great to communicate the benefits of the electric drive. All the media were impressed throughout”.

Sainz, Petrucci and all the Audi drivers were greeted enthusiastically by the press during this event which confirmed the great bond and constant collaboration between Ducati and Audi.

The new DesertX, which since its presentation has met with remarkable success, will be available in all European dealerships in the Ducati network from the end of May. The new model is also available in a 35kW depowered version for A2 license holders.

The time has come for bikers to make their wildest travel dreams come true.

#DesertX #DreamWilder

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security