Ducati and MT Distribution present PRO-III, the most advanced electric scooter of the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line.

Ducati continues to expand its urban micro-mobility line and presents the new PRO-III electric scooter, developed by the licensee and commercial partner MT Distribution, with the support of the Centro Stile Ducati.

PRO-III is the most technically advanced scooter in the Ducati Urban e-mobility line. The vehicle is switched on using innovative NFC technology, the contactless connection method. PRO-III is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

The technical characteristics of the vehicle make it ideal for those who want to move around the city, thanks to the 350W brushless motor capable of providing 515W of peak power, and to the 468Wh enhanced battery, that guarantees great autonomy covering up to 50 km with a single charge.

The riding experience is made even safer by the 10″ wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres, the braking system, consisting of double front and rear disc brakes, and the powerful LED lights that allow to see even in low light conditions and at night. Finally, the magnesium frame guarantees lightness and strength and, by better absorbing vibrations, makes the use of the scooter more comfortable.

The scooter’s display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use. Thanks to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App , designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part of the Volkswagen group like Ducati, users can stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as battery charge level, distance travelled and the last known position. It is also possible to access technical assistance services in real time, even via WhatsApp chat.

The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores.

Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range are available on the website www.ducatiurbanemobility.com

