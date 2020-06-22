Ducati builds an exclusive Scrambler Ducati 1100 series for Scuderia Club Italia members

The result of close collaboration between the Ducati Design Center and Scuderia Club Italia, the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia is a limited-edition motorcycle intended exclusively for members of this venerable association.

Scuderia Club Italia is a sports-cultural association, founded in 1989 by vintage/racing car drivers, connoisseurs and enthusiasts. Its members – no more than eighty as per the association’s statute – are united by a burning passion for automobiles. Club Italia does much to promote Italian cars through sporting events or by attending key shows. What’s more, it designs and develops original versions of cars and motorcycles.

Development of this special Scrambler Ducati Club Italia series comes as a follow-up to a previous joint design by Bologna-based Ducati and the Scuderia: back in 1995 the partnership produced thirty-six “Monster 900 Club Italia” bikes, now sought-after collector’s items.

Built on the technical foundation of the Scrambler Ducati 1100 Sport PRO, the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia features unique graphics and a wealth of accessories, making it the most exclusive Scrambler ever built by Ducati.

Design highlights on this “special” include the red leather seat by Poltrona Frau with embroidered Club Italia logo and the metallic blue tank with bright red side panels, topped off by the Giugiaro-designed Ducati logo. The frame has the same metallic blue finish as the tank, while the rear subframe comes in natural aluminium. The front and rear fenders are in aluminium with a tricolour finish. Spoked wheels (with black rims and spokes) complete the bike’s eye-catching character. Moreover, an aluminium plaque on the frame identifies the series number.

To create this special version, the Scrambler Ducati 1100 Sport PRO technical platform has been enhanced with type-approved Termignoni titanium silencers and a billet aluminium tank cap, the underside of which sports the Club Italia shield logo. The LED indicator bodies are in billet aluminium, as are the brake and clutch levers, brake and clutch fluid reservoir covers, frame plugs and footpegs. A headlight mesh guard gives the front end of the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia an assertive, original feel, while heated grips offer comfort and practicality in the colder months.

Association members were given an exclusive preview of the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia on Saturday 20 June, with the event seeing the arrival of the first orders. Bike deliveries will begin in September. Each customer will also receive a personalised bike cover, a certificate of authenticity and a hand-crafted Bell helmet that matches the colour of the bike and features dedicated graphics.

“When you get the chance to work alongside people who share your passion for beautifully-made things, for engines and for Italy, enormous satisfaction with the resulting work and the final outcome is virtually guaranteed”, commented the head of the Ducati Design Center, Andrea Ferraresi. “The Scrambler Ducati Club Italia demonstrates this wonderfully. It represents a perfect balance of sportiness, style and attention to detail. Together with the members of the Scuderia Club Italia we chose just the right tone of blue, the material for the saddle, the logo and the special equipment package. Nothing was left to chance. Every alteration was meticulously assessed and shared. The icing on the cake was being able to present this inimitable bike to Club members in person, together with Giulio Malagoli, Ducati Product Marketing Director”.

Moreover, the Ducati-Scuderia Club Italia partnership goes beyond creating exceptional bikes: it also involves donations destined for the fight against Covid-19. For each bike purchased by an association member, in fact, 500 euros will go to the #raceagainstCovid, the Ducati-organised fund-raising scheme designed to help the S. Orsola Hospital in Bologna provide effective convalescence for those recovering from Covid-19.

Scuderia Club Italia, over thirty years of timeless projects

The history of Scuderia Club Italia – an association founded back in 1989 “to promote restoration, conservation, tracing and research into Italian cars, […] and share the cultural heritage and technical-sports ethic that have, over the years, had a profound impact on car development” – is, first and foremost, a history written by and for vintage car collectors. But that’s not all. Because the passion for vintage cars, especially Italian cars, inevitably merges with a passion for beauty in all its forms. In its more than thirty years of activity, Scuderia Club Italia and its members – men and women who think of beauty in superlative terms that, to many others, seem impossible – have built that beauty into cars, motorcycles, bicycles and watches. Small limited editions, all sporting the Club’s tricolour shield, of which the Ducati Scrambler Club Italia presented here today is simply the latest chapter in a book begun in 1992 with a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione 16V Club Italia: a book whose ending resides in the dreams of the members of Scuderia Club Italia.