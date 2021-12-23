The 2021 season was a successful one for Ducati Corse, with wins, podiums and placings in all the major international racing championships. To celebrate the achievements, Ducati has once again teamed up with Artioli Editore 1899 of Modena to present the latest edition of the official yearbook that Ducati Corse wishes to dedicate to its racing season.

The book, which features the most exciting and spectacular photographs of the races from the sport’s top photographers, is an unmissable opportunity to see inside the racing world of Ducati Corse and a great Xmas gift for all Ducatisti as well as bike racing fans all around the world.

The Ducati Lenovo Team, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Scott Redding, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, together with the other satellite teams and riders in MotoGP, World Superbike and the most important national championships – British Superbike, MotoAmerica, CIV, Endurance and Australian SBK – are all beautifully illustrated in the 208 pages of a large-format volume (30 x 30 cm.) with hardcover and dust jacket, text in Italian and English and over 250 images printed in full colour on glossy paper for a truly exceptional photographic yield.

The Ducati Corse 2021 Official Yearbook is available for purchase now in all good bookshops and online at: www.artioli.it

