With the MotoGP World Championship well underway, the Ducati Grandstands are back at the Mugello International Circuit and the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. A front row seat to follow the two Italian rounds and experience the thrill of MotoGP.

The Ducati Grandstands are an extraordinary setting for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s colours, created to cheer on the Ducati Lenovo Team champions Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, together with all the other riders who race on Ducati bikes, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco for the Pramac Racing Team, Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Gresini Racing Team, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 Racing Team.

Tickets for the Ducati Grandstands are already available in the dedicated section of the website. For all Ducatisti who purchase tickets, a series of services and benefits are provided to help them make the most of the days spent in the circuit. From free access to the grandstand at any time, to the convenience of the reserved motorcycle parking*, to the gear check service for technical clothing. In addition, fans will receive a “Fan’s Kit”, consisting of a t-shirt, cap and gadget.

The first Italian round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship is scheduled for the Mugello International Circuit on the weekend of 28 and 29 May. Ducati will welcome its fans in a grandstand with a dedicated sector with numbered seats in the Tribuna Materassi. The position offers a wide view of several curves of the track and the fun is guaranteed by the possibility of seeing exciting overtaking action right under the grandstand, which also has a big screen so not to miss a single moment of the Grand Prix.

The second and final Italian round of the MotoGP Championship – the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP – takes place at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” from 2 to 4 September. Here the Ducati Grandstand is situated at Tribuna C, located in the MWC Square, a key area of ​​the circuit that guarantees an exciting view of the race. The grandstand is covered, with numbered seats and equipped with a big screen active from Saturday qualifying to Sunday’s race. Car parking* will also be available at Misano.

Racing is an essential part of the Ducati DNA and the Italian company has always offered its fans a privileged place to enjoy the spectacle of MotoGP at many international circuits. The Ducati Grandstands in fact are not limited to the Italian rounds of the championship, the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and the Circuit of Jerez-Ángel Nieto in Spain have already hosted many Ducatisti. In the coming months Ducati Grandstands will be present at Le Mans in France, Sachsenring in Germany, Silverstone in the UK, Phillip Island in Australia and at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Valencia in Spain.

More information on the Ducati Grandstands is available in the dedicated section on the Ducati website, where it is already possible to buy tickets for Mugello and Misano.

#ForzaDucati

*Parking spaces are subject to availability

