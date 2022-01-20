Ducati reinforces its presence in the UK with the opening of a new store in the heart of London, demonstrating the strategic nature of the market, which has seen a 30% increase in sales over the last year.

The new dealership of the Capital is located in an ideal central position, in the railway arches of Vauxhall. A significant investment has been made to guarantee Ducati’s essential presence in an important city as London, continuing the process of global expansion of the brand’s sales network that saw globally, 84 new dealerships opening in 2021.

The result is a showroom designed to offer the best Ducati experience in a premium, yet welcoming environment. Within the area, motorcycling enthusiasts can find the latest range of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler models, along with associated apparel and accessories on display.

Experienced and highly qualified sales staff are available to welcome all Ducatisti and passionate motorcyclists wishing to explore the Ducati and Ducati Scrambler bikes. The sales team will also be on hand to assist customers with Ducati Insurance and finance requirements.

Furthermore, a state-of-the-art workshop at the rear of the premises accommodates a team of factory-trained technicians for servicing, repair, and accessorizing.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati

“I am really glad to know that finally we have a dealership that reflects our values of Style, Sophistication, Performance and Trust in the Capital. London is one of the most cosmopolitan and trendsetter metropolis in the world, where the Italian style and the Ducati brand have always been highly appreciated. I want to thank Inmoto Enterprises and Mr. Ingignoli for being a partner in this new great project. This is a modern and well-positioned dealership, which will certainly be able to offer a very high level of service to all customers and represents an important milestone within a network expansion plan that will see us in other international strategic locations throughout 2022.”

Ducati UK has opened the dealership in partnership with InMoto Enterprises, which also has Ducati Croydon within its portfolio. Ducati London is located at Arch 70, Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7TP.

Further information about the new Ducati London store can be found on ducatilondon.co.uk as well as on the dealer’s social profiles on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

