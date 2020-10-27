The Ducati Manchester Bar @ the Crofters

The outdoor Ducati Manchester bar is hosting a family Halloween weekend. The bar is Covid safe with temp checks on arrival, seated table of 6 from same household only with table service . There is a choice of Italian and Thai food , with prizes for the best dressed families. The bar is an outdoor venue inside a marque located at

THE CROFTERS BRADSHAW

103 Bradshaw Road

Bolton, BL2 3EW

Contact 01204 594386 to reserve your table.

For more information on Ducati Manchester visit ducatistore.co.uk/

