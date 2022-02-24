Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Ducati Multistrada V4: a new colour, electronic updates and new accessories available for 2022.

With almost 10,000 motorcycles delivered worldwide, the Multistrada V4 ended 2021 as the best-selling and most popular family in the Ducati range. In its first year on the market, the Multistrada V4 was able to confirm the expectations created since the day of its presentation, establishing itself as an ideal motorcycle for any kind of trip.

The fourth generation of Multistrada has conquered many new Ducatisti. The Multistrada V4 is effective on all types of road, thanks to the dynamic qualities and smooth delivery of the V4 Granturismo engine, which guarantee a sporty and exhilarating ride on mixed roads and provide easy off-road riding. The bike features state-of-the-art technology : it is the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar, with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems which represent a precious aid to riding comfort and safety, especially on long journeys. In addition, the Multistrada V4 has benchmark maintenance intervals with valve clearance control set every 60,000 km and all models of the family have the exclusive “4Ever Ducati” warranty, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage*.

The success of the Ducati Multistrada V4 is proven not only by the feedback from the specialized press, but also by the satisfaction of the enthusiasts who have chosen to purchase it. This is a further incentive for Ducati to continue developing the project in 2022. The main goal, pursued through constant research and development work, is to continuously improve the bike by taking into account all of the needs of the Ducatisti, ensuring available updates and introducing new features on the production bikes.

The first new feature for the Multistrada V4 family in 2022 concerns the colour range of the S version, which expands with the addition of the new Iceberg White livery . It is a glossy white colour that enhances the refined lines of the bike. The Iceberg White Multistrada V4 S will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from March and joins the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options. The bike can be ordered in four different trims (Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar, Full), which can be viewed in the dedicated section of the Ducati website.

For the electronic package, the main update lies in a new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension for the Multistrada V4 S, called Minimum Preload. This feature allows you to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place your feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

Another important software update concerns the interaction between the rider and the bike, which is now more functional thanks to the improvements implemented in the Infotainment (Ducati Connect) and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) areas.

The new package of updates is available both as a standard feature on new motorcycles and free of charge for those who already own a Multistrada V4 S, confirming the continuous attention that the Bologna-based manufacturer reserves for its enthusiasts. Multistrada owners who can take advantage of these new features will be contacted gradually through the MyDucati App and via email and will then be able to go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive the updates**.

The improvements made by Ducati to the Multistrada V4 project for 2022 also concern the Ducati Performance accessories line, which is enriched with two important elements: the lowered suspension kit and a set of aluminium bags.

The lowered suspension kit, available as accessory*** for the Multistrada V4 S, consists of fork springs, shock absorber springs and side stand, designed to reduce the saddle height from the ground by 20 mm. Equipped with the lowered suspension kit, the Multistrada V4 offers greater confidence at low speeds, while maintaining the dynamic characteristics typical of this model. With the introduction of the lowered suspension kit, the seat height range of the Multistrada V4 is even wider. The low saddle (-30 mm) and raised saddle (+15 mm) accessory gives the rider the possibility to choose in a range between 790 and 875 mm to find the configuration that best suits his physical characteristics and riding style.

The latest addition to the Multistrada family is designed for motorcyclists who have a strong aptitude for travelling. In fact, starting from April 2022, the aluminium side panniers and top case, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi, will be included in the catalogue. The considerable total capacity (76 litres for the side panniers and 41 litres for the top case) allows motorcyclists to take everything they need with them for each trip. The cases are designed to be filled from above, in order to maximize capacity and facilitate loading and unloading.

To further increase practicality, internal bags are also available as an accessory, made of resistant waterproof fabric with heat-sealed seams and customized with the Ducati Performance logo. These comfortable bags are created to make the most of the available space and keep everything in order inside the cases. The practical handles also allow you to carry them as hand luggage, making them a versatile product, capable of optimizing comfort and functionality on every journey.

* ”4Ever Ducati” warranty is valid only in EU countries

** The software update campaign will start in EU countries and progressively extend to America, Australia, Japan and APAC countries.

*** Bike specifications and dealer availability may vary from market to market.

