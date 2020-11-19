Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Ducati expands the Panigale V4 family by introducing the numbered Panigale V4 SP version, which certifies the return after many years of the initials “SP” (Sport Production) on the fairing of a Ducati super sports bike. Introduced for the first time on the legendary Ducati 851, this abbreviation identified the versions that formed the basis for the development of the racing bikes used in the Sport Production Championship, precursor of the current Superstock. Even today, in Ducati, the acronym “SP” is used to recognize a production bike with specific technical equipment that makes it faster on the track.

Consistent with this philosophy, the Panigale V4 SP differs from the Panigale V4 S MY21, as well as for the dedicated livery and for the steering head machined from billet which shows the progressive number of the bike, also for the equipment enriched with chassis contents and for the engine, designed to increase its dynamic performance when used on the track. The specific equipment supplied to the Panigale V4 SP also makes it possible to reduce the weight of the motorcycle by 1 kg compared to the Panigale V4 S, reaching 173 kg dry.

Essential and fascinating, the “Winter Test” livery that characterizes the bike is inspired by that of the Ducati Corse bikes used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships. The matt black of the fairings, combined with the matt black of the carbon of the rims and wings, contrasts with the bright red accents and the shine of the exposed brushed aluminium tank, giving a truly professional look to the bike.

The Panigale V4 SP also stands out for being equipped with contents derived from the Superleggera V4, such as the lightweight 5-spoke carbon wheels, the exclusive Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers and the Brembo front brake pump with MCS (Multiple Click System) and “remote adjusting” device.

The carbon rims, 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminium ones, reduce rolling inertia, making the bike significantly more agile and lighter in direction changes, while the Brembo Stylema R® brake calipers guarantee a high braking power, as well as exceptional consistency of performance even during a long timed session without changes to the travel of the brake lever. The calipers are operated by a Brembo MCS radial pump which allows for quick adjustment of the braking feeling.

The Desmosedici Stradale engine of the “SP” is equipped with a dry clutch, which is essential to be effective on the track when riding to the limit, and is coupled to a final drive with a 520 pitch chain, lighter than that of normal production.

The equipment of the Panigale V4 SP is completed by the adjustable rider footpegs in billet aluminium that allow the rider to find the optimal position in the saddle, by the carbon front mudguard and by accessories that can be used on “track days”, such as the open carbon clutch cover, caps for removing the license plate holder and mirrors, as well as the Ducati Data Analyzer + (DDA +) telemetry kit with GPS module that allows you to professionally analyse your performance on the track.

Thanks to its technical equipment, the Panigale V4 SP is the ideal bike for the amateur who wants to hit the track and be fast immediately. The quality of the bike under braking is extraordinary, as is the lightness in going into the lean and the tendency to close the line. An amateur rider on the “SP” will be faster than if he were riding the more demanding “R” version.

PANIGALE V4 SP

Main standard features:

Colours

Winter Test livery in matt black with bright red details and exposed brushed aluminium fuel tank

Equipment

Steering head machined from billet with the progressive number of the bike shown

Fuel tank in exposed brushed aluminium

Dedicated seat with “V4 SP” logo

Carbon fibre wings

Carbon fibre front mudguard

STM-EVO SBK dry clutch

Final transmission with 520 pitch chain, specific sprocket and crown

Carbon fibre wheels with 5 split spokes

Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers

Brembo MCS 19.21 (Multiple Click System) front brake pump with remote adjustment

Front brake and clutch levers “unloaded”

Adjustable rider footpegs in billet aluminium with carbon heel guards

Single-seat configuration

Ducati Data Analyzer + (DDA +) kit with GPS module (supplied)

Open carbon clutch cover * (supplied)

License plate holder removal cover * (supplied)

Mirror holes cover in billet aluminium * (supplied)

This product is designed for vehicles used exclusively in closed circuits. Use on roads public is prohibited by law.

“Winter Test” livery

The Panigale V4 SP is characterized by an essential livery, called “Winter Test”, inspired by that of the Ducati Corse bikes used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships.

The “total black” effect created by the matt black of the fairings and carbon rims contrasts with the brilliance of the brushed aluminium tank, while the bright red accents that mark the tail, tank and fairing are a reference to the red colour of the Borgo Panigale sports bikes. The seat is specific for the material used and is customized with the “V4 SP” logo, while the carbon wings are enhanced by the Italian flag that also appears on the factory Panigale V4 R SBK bikes.

The racing look can be highlighted by removing the mirrors and license plate holder and by fitting the relevant hole closure covers supplied with the bike, of which those for the mirrors are made of billet aluminium.

Engine

The Panigale V4 SP is powered by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine compliant with the Euro 5 European anti-pollution standard. A 90° V4 with Desmodromic distribution derived from MotoGP, unique in its kind for the counter-rotating crankshaft and “Twin Pulse” firing order. The engine is capable of delivering 214 hp of power at 13,000 rpm, and 12.6 Kgm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The 90° V4 of the Panigale V4 SP uses an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, made from billet aluminium. Compared to the wet clutch of the Panigale V4 S, in the extreme use of the bike on the track, the dry clutch guarantees a more effective anti-hop function, even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity in all “off-throttle” phases, as well as the possibility to customize the “mechanical” engine brake level, by choosing a different secondary spring from those available in the Ducati Performance catalogue. The assembly of the open clutch cover made of carbon fibre, included in the supplied equipment, gives the classic metallic noise loved by all Ducatisti.

The engine transfers motion to the rear wheel through a 0.4 kg lighter final drive with 520 pitch chain, dedicated sprocket and crown.

Chassis

In terms of chassis, the Panigale V4 SP is equipped with state-of-the-art technical contents derived from the Ducati Superleggera V4 such as carbon rims, Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers and Brembo brake pump with MCS system. To these are added the billet steering head with the progressive number of the bike and the precious adjustable aluminium rider footpegs with carbon heel guards.

The precious wheels of the Panigale V4 SP, with 5 split spokes, are made of high-strength carbon fibre and have aluminium hubs screwed to the composite structure. Both allow a weight saving of 1.4 kg compared to the forged aluminium wheels of the Panigale V4 S, which rises to 3.4 kg compared to the aluminium wheels of the Panigale V4, with a significant reduction in rolling inertia to the advantage of agility and lightness in changes of direction.

The braking system consists of two 330 mm diameter Brembo discs at the front combined with the new Brembo Stylema® R monobloc calipers, with racing-derived pistons equipped with ventilation holes, which improve the stability of the lever travel after numerous laps of the track and reduce the residual torque. The front brakes are operated by a Brembo radial pump with MCS (Multiple Click System) that allows you to quickly and easily adjust the wheelbase on three configurations to customize the braking feeling. The distance adjustment of the brake lever is equipped with the “remote adjusting” device, which allows you to adjust the position of the lever by acting on a knob located on the left grip, as occurs on racing bikes.

The rider footpegs are made of high quality anodized aluminium alloy which maintains its original appearance over time. In addition to being a pleasure for the eye, these footpegs allow the rider to find the position that best suits his build and riding style. They are equipped with carbon fibre heel guards and articulated brake and shift pedals to minimize the risk of breakage in the event of a slide and designed to quickly switch between traditional and reverse shifting configurations.

Like the Panigale V4 S, the SP version is also equipped with an Öhlins NIX-30 fork, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and Öhlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. The main advantages offered by this system concern the possibility offered to the rider to customize the intensity of intervention on the suspension according to individual riding phases (braking, cornering, acceleration), to modify the operating parameters of the single hardware components. In addition, they allow the rider to have a softer basic setting and therefore easier and less demanding than that of traditional suspensions, stiffening instantly only when necessary.

Electronics

The Panigale V4 SP is equipped with a state-of-the-art electronic package, based on the use of the 6-axis Bosch inertial platform which includes controls for managing all phases of riding. The electronic equipment includes:

Bosch EVO Cornering ABS

Ducati Traction Control EVO 3 (DTC EVO 3)

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO)

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

Ducati Quick Shift up / down EVO 2 (DQS EVO 2)

Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)

Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO (DES EVO)

The operating parameters of each control are managed through the new Riding Mode strategy introduced on the Panigale V4 MY2021 range which allows the rider to make quick comparisons on the track between two different configurations to define the best set-up. The Race Riding Mode has in fact been split into two specific mappings for track use (Race A and Race B), now freely comparable in the individual parameters, alongside the already existing Sport and Street.

The Panigale V4 SP also incorporates the new strategy contained in the Ducati Traction Control EVO 3 (DTC EVO 3), developed for MY2021. This strategy intervenes during the throttle reopening phase in the middle of the curve, with the aim of gently managing the clearance recovery of the Desmosedici Stradale avoiding the boost peak that can occur after clearance recovery is complete, so as to make acceleration out of corners even easier and more predictable.

In corner exit, when you take the throttle in hand, it can normally happen that at the end of the clearance recovery phase of the “drive line”, there is an unwanted and unexpected slippage of the rear wheel due to the acceleration peak of the crankshaft, which disturbs the rider when he is dosing the reopening of the accelerator.

The new software predictively adjusts the torque delivered, calibrating the angular acceleration of the crankshaft in order to make the clearance recovery phase fluid. This translates into more neutral behaviour when exiting corners with a better feeling for the rider.

The new strategy is active in all the DTC levels indicated for dry track (levels 1 to 4) and in the one for wet track with “rain” tyres (level 7).

All the information necessary for riding is displayed on the high-resolution 5″ full-TFT colour dashboard (about 187 PPI – 800xRGBx480), which through an intuitive interface also allows you to adjust the settings of the individual controls.

The Panigale V4 SP is equipped with the Ducati Data Analyzer+ (DDA+) kit with GPS module. The Ducati Data Analyzer+ (DDA+) is a telemetry system, comparable to those used in racing competition, which consists of a device for data acquisition via CAN line, and an analysis software for Windows and Mac PCs inspired by the professional applications.

The device stores vehicle usage parameters such as trajectories, RPM, gear, throttle opening angle, engine rpm, front brake pressure, DTC etc. and geolocates them on the route. Once disconnected from the bike and inserted into the USB port of the computer, the software allows you to load the different channels acquired and to analyse your performance on the track.

