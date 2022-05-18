Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati Performance accessories enhance the look and performance of the Streetfighter V2.

A wide range of accessories designed by Ducati to make the Streetfighter V2 even sportier and to further enhance its look is available in the network dealerships.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 is a sports naked with a unique character, which is aimed at motorcyclists who are looking for a bike capable of combining the sporty DNA of the Panigale V2 with Streetfighter riding attitude and style.

The most iconic accessory of the Ducati Performance line dedicated to Streetfighter V2 is the carbon wing set , consisting of 4 structural carbon fibre wings. This accessory is designed for those who want to give their bike a further touch of exclusivity and improve control when used on the track. The lightness of this material, combined with the shape designed in the wind tunnel, enhances the distinctly racing character and the high performances of this motorcycle.

Carbon fibre is used frequently in Ducati Performance accessories, as it represents a perfect combination of design and lightness. Within the range of Streetfighter V2 accessories there are various elements made with this precious material, including front and rear mudguards, rear shock absorber cover, instrument panel cover, heel guards, license plate holder and exhaust cover in carbon and titanium. In collaboration with Rizoma, Ducati has also created a series of accessories in CNC-machined billet aluminium, including rear-view mirrors, fuel tank cap, brake fluid reservoir and clutch fluid reservoir.

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer has also thought of a package of accessories to enhance the sporting attitude of the Streetfighter V2. The Sport package includes a license plate holder in carbon, handlebar counterweights, fuel cap, brake and clutch levers and dynamic LED indicators.

Finally, for track use only, a complete titanium exhaust unit is available, which makes the Streetfighter V2 even more unique and exciting, significantly improving the already remarkable weight-to-power ratio. This accessory is designed and developed by Akrapovič and is made of racing materials to maximize performance.

The DDA KIT is also available for use on the circuit, combining the functionality of the electronic finish line and the display of dashboard times with the data acquisition of trajectories, speed, RPM, gear, throttle opening angle and intervention of electronic systems.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where through the “Configurator” section it will be possible for all Ducatisti to choose their favourite accessories to make their Streetfighter V2 unique and share them with the nearest dealer.

