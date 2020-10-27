Powerful and muscular, but at the same time agile through the curves and capable of guaranteeing maximum riding pleasure: the Diavel 1260 combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics of a muscle-cruiser and thanks to the 159 hp Testastretta DVT 1262 engine gives off a benchmark sporting attitude. A predisposition that Ducati wants to indulge by offering its fans a selection of accessories from the Ducati Performance catalogue capable of further enhancing the sporting spirit of this bike.

All accessories are made with the best materials and are designed not only to enhance the performance and riding comfort of the Diavel, but also to perfectly integrate the contemporary style of this model, considered an icon of Italian design and capable of receiving important international design prizes such as the “Red Dot Awards” and the “Good Design Awards”.

Among the accessories proposed are a complete exhaust unit, designed to enhance the high torque and power of the Diavel 1260, forged aluminium rims with an ultramodern design that give lightness and agility to the shapes of the bike, a comfort seat with an increased height compared to the standard version, as well as a series of details made of billet aluminium that contribute to increasing both the functionality and the style of the Diavel family.

All accessories are available and can be purchased on the dedicated section of the Ducati website and in all Ducati dealers.

Complete exhaust assembly

The complete exhaust system has been designed to bring out the high torque and power performance of the Diavel 1260, with a focus on highlighting the muscle-cruiser look of the bike. The exhaust system is made of steel, while endcaps are in billet aluminium alloy with the classic slice cut. By installing the complete exhaust system both torque and power improves over the entire range of engine rpm, thus further improving the performance of the bike. The Diavel’s look is also transformed with the installation of the exhaust system thanks to the outlets on both sides and the aluminium endcap skilfully machined.

Carbon rear and front mudguard

A precious detail in carbon fibre, which, in addition to providing excellent protection, lends lightness and embellishes the refined look of the Diavel’s rear end.

Covers for brake and clutch fluid reservoirs

The unmistakable Ducati design is combined with Rizoma’s experience to create a unique detail, made of high quality anodised aluminium, so that it retains its original appearance over time. The sharp lines of this accessory add to and enhance Diavel’s muscular look.

Billet aluminium sprocket cover

An accessory completely made in Italy, characterised by high quality machining and anodising, so that it retains its original appearance over time and ensures excellent protection . The sharp lines and the light and shade effects of this unique detail, that combines Ducati design with Rizoma’s experience, lend to the muscular look of the Diavel a stylish flair.

Billet aluminium tank cap

The design typical of Ducati is combined with Rizoma’s experience to create this unique detail, made entirely in Italy, which enhances the bike’s aesthetics. Made from billet aluminium, it maintains its original appearance over time thanks to high quality anodising. Equipped with an anti-tamper system to guarantee maximum safety. The special key supplied, which reproduces the Ducati shield, makes this accessory stand out for its design and makes refuelling much faster, in a perfect combination of functionality and style.

Billet aluminium clutch cover

Designed to offer excellent protection in case of a slip. The very high quality anodising process ensures high resistance and that the original appearance is retained over time. The exclusive design enhances the precious look of the bike, lending it an even more unmistakable look.

Billet aluminium frame plugs

Ducati design meets Rizoma’s experience in this accessory which is completely made in Italy and fits in perfectly with the muscular line of the Diavel, enhancing the trellis frame and becoming its distinctive feature. The high-quality anodising and the meticulous machining maintain the original appearance over time and embellish the strong and refined style of the Diavel.

Aluminium rear-view mirror

Made with 3D machining, maximum stability is guaranteed thanks to its aerodynamic profile. Attractive design that improves the look of the bike. Manufactured in partnership with Rizoma.

Forged aluminium rims

Boasting a cutting-edge design and wonderful finishing. The forging process lends lightness and nimbleness to clear-cut and muscular shapes. Standard sizes: 3.50″x17″/8.00″x17″.

Comfort seat

The seat height, increased compared to the standard version, combined with the more compact foam and technical fabric cover, offers maximum support and minimises rider fatigue, thereby significantly improving riding position and comfort. The perfect accessory to tackle long trips without getting tired.

