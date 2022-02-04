Ducati UK head to the capital this year with several new models making their UK debuts.

The most notable of the debuts is undeniably the new DesertX. First presented as a concept bike in 2019, the DesertX project has come to fruition in 2022. This will be the first time the DesertX will be shown in UK and is a unique opportunity to see the bike before its May arrival in dealerships.

The DesertX is a bike with a profound off-road attitude, with its 21” front wheel and 18” rear, the new DesertX has been designed to take on the most difficult off- road conditions. Whether it be, Desert Dunes, off road trails, gravel roads or mountain passes, the DesertX is ready for the challenge.

Also making its UK debut is the Panigale V4 S 2022, raising the benchmark to new heights and taking a significant evolutionary step. The new Panigale V4 S become even faster on the racetrack and at the same time more intuitive and less tiring for a wide range of sport riders. It has been improved in all areas: aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis and electronics.

An addition to the Superbike family will be the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary, already in high demand due to its high specification componentry and eye-catching livery.

For those preferring their V2 naked, there is the Streetfighter V2 landing on showroom floors very soon, joining the current Streetfighter V4 S and the glorious Streetfighter V4 SP. Resplendent in its Winter Test livery, the SP come as a numbered version, with premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4.

Also on the Ducati stand will be the Monster, BIKE magazine ‘Bike Of The Year 2021’, the Hypermotard 950 SP, dazzling in its MotoGP derived livery, the latest Diavel 1260 S and the SuperSport 950 S.

From the Ducati Scrambler range there are two new additions to the 2022 range with the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard, and the 1100 Tribute PRO. Both these will be on display in the Ducati Scrambler section of the stand.

To further enhance the Ducati visitor experience, there will be a great selection of new 2022 Ducati Apparel available to purchase from the Ducati clothing store located within the stand.

For further information on show news and ticket enquiries visit: https://www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com/

To find your nearest dealer visit www.ducati.com or discover more about Ducati’s new central London dealership visit: https://ducatilondon.co.uk/

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security