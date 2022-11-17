Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati head to Motorcycle Live this year with the new 2023 model line-up. Among the Premières stands out the new Multistrada V4 Rally, ideal travel companion in all conditions, as easy and intuitive in the urban jungle as it is on the most daring off-road routes. High-performance, robust, and reliable thanks to the V4 Granturismo engine and extended service intervals, it will carry it rider wherever their adventurous heart wishes. A bike that is unstoppable thanks to its new 30-litre aluminium tank and new Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution semi-active suspension. Even more comfortable thanks to the increased passenger space and sophisticated aerodynamics development.

Also making its UK debut is the Panigale V4 R 2023, the bike that adopts technical solutions previously reserved for MotoGP and WorldSBK Championships. The closest production model to a competition bike ever. The heart of the Panigale V4 R is the new 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine capable of reaching a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm.

The heart of the Ducati stand is the explosion of colours of the “Next Gen Freedom” Ducati Scrambler, with the three models Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. This new generation becomes more contemporary, colourful, and endowed with an even more lively personality. Air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low centre of gravity and riding fun all enhanced by evolved electronics and a more modern styling in lines and concepts.

With its refined styling and muscular, elegant lines, the new Diavel V4 shows off all its strong personality, enhanced in the accessorized version by the black calipers and carbon parts from Ducati Performance catalogue.

The Monster SP, thanks to its excellent components, is ready to offer the maximum fun and completes the Monster range.

The new Ducati Streetfighter family is represented by the V2 model in Storm Green livery, the V4 S “Grey Nero” and the new, numbered, V4 SP2, which combines the “Fight Formula” with the SP specification, making it even more effective in sport riding and specifically on track.

Also on the Ducati stand will be the award winning DesertX, BIKE magazine ‘Bike of The Year 2022’; visitors will be able to test ride the DesertX within the experience adventure section at this year’s event.

To further enhance the Ducati visitor experience, there will be an excellent selection of new 2023 Ducati Apparel available to purchase from the Ducati clothing store located within the stand and to strengthen the e-mobility concept you can find the latest E-bikes models Futa and MIG-S.

