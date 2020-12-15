Ducati Presents The 2021 Apparel Collection

After presenting the entire range of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler motorcycles for 2021, Ducati launches the new clothing collection.

The 2021 Ducati Apparel collection is created to satisfy all motorcyclists. From travels, even the most adventurous off-roads, to sporty riding on the track or everyday commuting in the city. And, for when you’re not riding, Ducati offers a range of accessories and casual clothing.

Ducati clothing is conceived just like the motorcycles, with great attention to the combination of design and technology, with the aim of ensuring the maximum performance in terms comfort and safety, always with an unmistakable style. All Ducati garments are subjected to strict quality tests.

The Ducati technical apparel collection is divided into the Racing line dedicated to track use, the Sport line for sporty road riding, the Touring line to travel on and off-road, and the Urban line to move around the city without having to compromise on the level of protection.

Safety is a key element for Ducati during the development of Racing products, such as the new DC V5 helmet. Its SNC2 (Structural Net Composite) fibre outer shell is strong, round and smooth to protect against impact and dissipate impact energy. It is also reinforced with the “Peripherally Belted” construction, a patented fibre reinforcement band positioned along the top of the helmet. The visor system gives a wide field of vision when riding at any lean angle and is equipped with an opening mechanism derived from the automobile industry, with optimized ventilation for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds. The helmet is made on an Arai base with a design studied in collaboration with Drudi Performance.

The Ducati Corse C5 leather jacket from the Sport line is designed for sporty road riding and has a design that stands out thanks to the use of Ducati logos as graphic elements, which give the garment a modern look. Equipped with interchangeable aluminium plates on the shoulders and composite protectors on the elbows, it is designed for the insertion of a back protector and chest protector. Inside there is a fixed liner in sweatproof, hypoallergenic and temperature regulating Nanofeel ® and 3D bubble material.

New in the 2021 Touring clothing line are the Aqua rainproof jacket and trousers that represents the top of the range in terms of features and design: lightweight, durable, practical, and easy to put on, they can be packed into a pouch. Created on the basis of specific briefings by Ducati testers, thanks to the choice of fabrics and workmanship, these products have an excellent waterproof rating even in extreme conditions.



For city riders that don’t want to give up on protective elements characteristic of the sportier clothing, Ducati offers its Urban line. Garments such as the CE certified Downtown C2 technical sweatshirt combine a minimal and sophisticated style with practicality and a good level of protection. The exterior is in cotton-feel stretch polyamide coupled with microfleece, while the inner mesh lining has anti-abrasion reinforcements in aramid fibre, shoulder and elbow protectors and a pocket for inserting a back protector.

Ducati also offers a wide range of Sportswear branded Ducati and Ducati Corse.

Among the Sportswear novelties of the 2021 is the Ducati branded Smart clothing line: a capsule collection consisting of parka, down jacket, jumper and shirt created to offer essentiality and elegance to Ducati enthusiasts.

The DC Track line is branded Ducati Corse and includes sweatshirts, polo shirts, t-shirts and caps inspired by the racing world style and red-white-black color palette. The Ducati Corse logo and badge make these garments perfect to carry the passion for the track with you at all times.

The entire Ducati Apparel 2021 collection can be discovered on Ducati.com. Ducati Apparel can be purchased in dealers all over the world and on the Ducati Online Shop.

